El Campo shoppers are needed to help smooth out a wobble in the city’s economic growth pattern, officials say.
A 0.34 percent loss on anticipated sales tax collection meant a $1,554 drop on this month’s rebate from the state comptroller’s office. However, for the calendar year, El Campo has collected almost $200,000 more in sales tax rebates this year in comparison to 2021, up 4.65 percent from $4,100,478 to $4,291,510.
“In all we have seen strong numbers this year and will finish our fiscal year up about 6 percent. We have continued to see growth in El Campo, in the retail and housing markets,” City Development Corporation of El Campo Executive Director Carolyn Gibson said.
City sales tax surplus was recently used for one-time purchases as El Campo prepares to start fiscal year 2022-2023.
“We closed the year with a surplus of over $575,000. We used some of these funds to purchase police vehicles and other equipment,” City Manager Courtney Sladek told the Leader-News, adding she was “still optimistic as we come into the new fiscal year Oct. 1.”
El Campo receives a 1.5 percent “cut” per sales tax dollar paid while the county collects .5 percent. This month’s rebates reflect purchases made in July.
“I think probably the little dip is due to the end of summer shopping wane and folks enjoying those last vacation days before school resumed,” Gibson said.
Helping to tempt would-be local shoppers is the re-opening of Dairy Queen, 719 N. Mechanic, along with new retail offering pOpshelf, 3416 West Loop, a $5 and below discount store.
Another local business preparing to open is Jackson Street Market, a coffee bar, sandwich shop and venue rolled into one.
“I believe we will see a rebound for the September and October receipts. El Campo’s support for local businesses has been really great. I commend our citizens for continuing their efforts to shop locally!” Gibson said.
El Campo stands to capture more tourism dollars starting early next year, potentially offering at least to small degree a tax savings for locals. Sales tax rebates accounted for 41 percent of the El Campo’s last audited budget. Property tax levies covered 38 percent of municipal expenditure in the same year.
Any sustained growth in collections, generally measured across multiple years, helps lessen the property tax burden along with business and industrial growth.
“We have a new Hilton Home2Suites due to open in March 2023 and are seeing three to five inquiries a week from companies looking to relocate or expand in to El Campo and Wharton County,” Gibson said.
The sales tax line, however, can be a fickle one, driven by purchases in stores throughout the county as well as online buys made within the county’s boundaries.
“It is imperative that we continue to encourage our residents and businesses to shop local as keep those tax dollars right here in Wharton County,” County Judge Phillip Spenrath said.
A quarter cent of all city sales tax rebates are transferred over to the CDC, funding economic development.
The remaining 1.25 percent pours into the General Fund paying for everything from streetlights to staplers, logos on police vehicles and computers at City Hall.
El Campo ended the 2021 calendar year with sales tax up 13.76 percent from $4.79 million to $5.45 million. In 2020, El Campo sales tax rebates were up 6.94 percent from 2019.
The last year El Campo experienced a sales tax loss was 2016, when collections were down 3.41 percent.
Wharton County commissioners saw 4.24 percent drop in this month’s sales tax return from $342,778 to $328,213.
“Sales tax revenues are a constantly fluctuating line item in our county ledger. It’s not uncommon to see two months of decreasing returns only to be followed up with a near record amount. Our auditor’s office feels good about our current revenue projections for 2022. In fact, we are actually increasing our 2023 budget projections by $100,000,” Spenrath said.
A growing in sales tax base, budgeted in the county at $3.8 million the current year helped as officials looked at increasing salaries in the coming year.
“Everything appears to be trending in the right direction for the full year ... especially with the holiday season in front of us. We could actually finish up approximately $200,000 to the good,” Spenrath said.
Looking at a fiscal year, sales tax is trending upward for the county. For the calendar year by which county government operates, however, county sales tax is down 6.52 percent from $3,149,651 to $2,944,229.
Last year ended with Wharton County reporting a 27.68 percent gain over 2020 which was up 3.73 from 2019.
The City of Wharton’s sales tax rebate rose 9.38 percent this month from $218,632 to $239,150. For the calendar year, Wharton’s return is up 3.43 percent from $1,987,544 to $2,055,756. Wharton ended 2021 with a 14.63 percent increase over 2020 which was down 0.29 percent in comparison to 2019.
The City of East Bernard received a $53,397 sales tax rebate check this month, up 11.42 percent from $47,923 in September 2021. For the calendar year, East Bernard sales tax returns are up 16.80 percent from $387,940 to $453,147.
Statewide, September sales tax rebates were up 13.1 percent from 2021, according to Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.