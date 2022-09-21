City Development Corporation of El Campo Executive Director Carolyn Gibson

“In all we have seen strong numbers this year and will finish our fiscal year up about 6 percent. We have continued to see growth in El Campo, in the retail and housing markets,” City Development Corporation of El Campo Executive Director Carolyn Gibson said.

El Campo shoppers are needed to help smooth out a wobble in the city’s economic growth pattern, officials say.

A 0.34 percent loss on anticipated sales tax collection meant a $1,554 drop on this month’s rebate from the state comptroller’s office. However, for the calendar year, El Campo has collected almost $200,000 more in sales tax rebates this year in comparison to 2021, up 4.65 percent from $4,100,478 to $4,291,510.

