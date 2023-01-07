Initial Deductions

Accutax tax professionals Denise Becerra-Flores and Tish Smithwick review a new set of forms for individuals filing in 2023, Thursday. With several child and dependant tax credit increases reverting to pre-COVID levels, parents should expect lower returns moving into 2023.

With recent tax procedures changes, Wharton County residents, primarily parents, are likely to see their returns shrink.

Federal adjustments to tax credits are returning to their pre-pandemic levels meaning individuals who count on those adjusted credits are likely to see a noticeable decrease in their tax refund this year.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.