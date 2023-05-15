Landscaping rules for new houses, businesses and historic preservation will be reviewed by the Planning & Zoning Commission Wednesday as they prepare to reorganize the board.
New houses currently must have at least 50 percent open space in yards and at least one tree, although additional greenery would be nice.
New businesses are expected to have screened off-street parking.
It is a violation to attach a sign to a city-owned tree or set a fire close enough to one to damage it, for example, these are just a few items in the ordinance which be reviewed.
“It’s just being discussed in general for potential updates, a revision would be formally presented at a subsequent meeting,” City Planner Krystal Hasselmeier said.
A public hearing will be held during the session on whether to revamp the Board of Adjustment from five members and two alternates to seven members.
In either case, the quorum would be four.
Following the hearing, P&Z will vote on the issue.
The Planning & Zoning Commission will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 in city council chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.