A Louise mother now faces a capital murder charge, accused of killing her two-year-old son on May 9.
Rebecca Lynn Hart, 21, was booked into the Wharton County Jail around 3 p.m. Monday, May 16, on the murder charge. The child's father, Eddie Escamia, was arrested on a single count of endangering a child with bodily injury.
The investigation continues into the death of Daniel Escamia, Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar said Monday, adding he did not expect additional arrests in the case.
Two-year-old Daniel suffered repeated abuse, dying of extensive injury and trauma to the head, per the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner's Office preliminary autopsy.
"It's a horrible case," Srubar said. "It's a perfect example of if someone knows of abuse they should always report it."
Look to the upcoming edition of the El Campo Leader-News for full coverage.
