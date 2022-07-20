The Wharton County Republican Party met in Wharton on Monday, July 13 to organize and make plans for the upcoming months leading to the November general election. About 30 Wharton County citizens came to offer their services to help get out the vote.
Stan Kitzman, Republican nominee for Texas House of Representatives District 85, and a number of Wharton County elected officials, attended.
Newly elected WCRP Chair Domingo Montalvo Jr. called the meeting to order with a prayer and pledges to the U.S. and Texas flags. Other officers are Sarah Hudgins of Wharton, secretary; Paul Barrett of El Campo, vice chair; and Marilyn Sodolak of East Bernard, treasurer.
Outgoing chair Don Al Middlebrook of El Campo served the previous eight years and did not seek re-election.
New offices created and filled are media relations headed by Merle Hudgins of Wharton, and public information officer, Chris Barbee of El Campo.
New positions will be vice precinct chairs to assist elected precinct chairs. Committees such as ‘Get-Out-The-Vote’ and fundraising will be formed soon.
Montalvo said a new WCRP headquarters for distribution of signs and other needs for the upcoming November election is sought and asked those present to help find a location. The headquarters in El Campo in 2020 proved to be very successful.
Due to 2020 U.S. Census, precinct lines have changed. New maps are being obtained so precinct chairs will know who is in their precinct to help with Get-Out-the-Vote. The following Precinct Chairs are in place and anyone who wants to help WCRP, can contact their precinct chair. Voting precinct numbers are on everyone’s voter registration card.
County Precinct chairs can be contacted for more information at: 101: Merle R Hudgins, WCRPUSATX@gmail.com; 102: George Stephenson, gstep1180@gmail.com; 103: Mike Potter, potter311@yahoo.com; 201: Marilyn Sodolak, msodalak323@gmail.com; 202: Earl Yackel, eayackel@gmail.com; 203: Howard Singleton, singletonlaw@sbcglobal.net; 301: Chris Barbee, cbarbee1977@sbcglobal.net; 302: Paul Barrett, pgbaret247@att.net; 402: Keith Bram, keithbram@gmail.com; or 403: Steven Armour, ssa1@afponyfarm.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.