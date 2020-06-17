City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Kimberly Rochelle Galindo, 30, 905 Straker in Cuero was arrested at 1:02 p.m. Friday, June 12 for possession of a controlled substance, failure to identify and possession of drug paraphernalia after being stopped in the 100 block of East Correll. Warrants for three counts of no valid driver’s license and single counts of failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia, violating a promise to appear and a Wharton County Sheriff’s Department warrant for bond forfeiture (possession of marijuana). Officers seized methamphetamines and marijuana pipes. Processed, Galindo was transferred to the Wharton County Jail.
Primitivo Llanes Jr., 47, 511 E. Hillje was arrested at 1:02 p.m. Friday, June 12 in the same incident as Galindo. He faces charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and driving while license invalid. Processed, he was sent to county jail. Once there, he posted $5,500 in bonds and was released the same day.
Juan Lopez Jr., 54, of 1362 Lampley was arrested at 7:57p.m. Friday, June 12 for running a stop sign, driving while license invalid and warrants for open container violation and possession of marijuana after being stopped in the 200 block of Palacios. Once there, he posted $1,250 in bonds and was released the next day.
Joseph Allen Horta, 45, 2001 Horn in Bay City was arrested at 2:43 a.m. Sunday, June 14 for driving while intoxicated third or more offense and driving while license invalid with a previous conviction after being stopped in the 2300 block of North Mechanic. Processed, he was transferred to the Wharton County Jail later that morning. Once there, he posted $11,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Property
Devante Deon Ruffin, 27, address unknown, was arrested in Houston at 9:10 a.m. Thursday, June 11 on a warrant for identity theft. He was sent to the county jail.
Violence, weapons
Guadalupe Ramos, 17, of 612 Alamo was arrested at 10:36 a.m. Friday, June 12 on warrants for discharging a firearm and two counts of vehicle burglary. Processed, he was sent to county jail.
City Incidents
Property
A $200 lawnmower was stolen from a building in the 1200 block of Palacios sometime between June 4 and 11.
