The criminal cases against two men discovered via an exchange of child pornography images received grand jury support during this month’s deliberations.
The Wharton County Grand Jury formally indicted Camron Lee Wood, 33, of 2276 Valley in Eagle Lake and Robert Lee Gonzales, 42, of 912 CR 479 in El Campo.
Wood faces single counts of possession of child pornography and possession of child pornography with the intent to promote for alleged actions on Jan. 23.
Gonzales is accused of physical contact, facing five counts of sexual assault of a child. The actions, alleged to have taken place between July 30, 2016 and Aug. 22, 2019, involve two children.
Wood was arrested on Aug. 7 by the Texas State Office of the Attorney General Child Exploitation Unit assisted by the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office following on a tip received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
All electronic devices capable of data storage were seized from Wood’s home as well as his cellular phone.
The Attorney General’s Office issued a statement saying, “During the execution of a search warrant, investigators found Wood to be in possession of images and videos of child pornography. When interviewed, Wood admitted to uploading, collecting and sharing files of child pornography.”
Wood was booked into the jail Aug. 7 and remains there in lieu of $150,000 in bonds.
Gonzales also remains in the Wharton County Jail in lieu of $150,000 in bonds on three sexual assault of a child charges although the indictment lists five.
Previously an El Campo Middle School cafeteria worker and grocery store employee, Gonzales was arrested Aug. 24.
The investigation into Wood led to Gonzales. The two had allegedly been sharing pornographic images of children, according to the affidavits for search warrant obtained by the El Campo Leader-News.
With the transfer of known illegal images, authorities were able to seize Gonzales’ electronic devices as well.
That was when authorities say they discovered Gonzales had been communicating with two children.
“The two children were identified and interviewed, both confirming that Gonzales sexually assaulted them,” according to a press release posted by the Texas Attorney General’s Office.
Gonzales’ boss, El Campo ISD food services director Scott Robert Gelardi, 42, of 7407 Town Center in Rosenberg was arrested by El Campo police Nov. 19 for allegedly filming little boys in a Northside Elementary restroom. Northside serves as the fourth and fifth grade campus for El Campo ISD.
Gelardi’s alleged crimes are not believed to be linked to those of Gonzales.
In the Gelardi case, there is no evidence of physical contact, according to El Campo police.
The camera was discovered by district maintenance workers and reported to police. The discovery prompted a district-wide search of restrooms and locker rooms, but no additional cameras were discovered.
Gelardi currently faces charges of making an invasive visual recording in a bathroom or dressing room, possession of child pornography and possession with the intent to promote child pornography.
His case has not yet made it to the Wharton County Grand Jury for consideration.
Posting $70,000 in bond, Gelardi was released from the county jail Nov. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.