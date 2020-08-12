Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
August Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Domingo Adalpe, 61, of 911 E. Hillje in El Campo for theft with two or more previous convictions on June 6. He allegedly stole merchandise from a convenience store.
Adalpe has a misdemeanor theft conviction on June, 21, 2017 and a felony theft conviction on April 17, 2018, both in Wharton County.
The indictment notes that the crime took place during the COVID-19 pandemic and requests punishment be enhanced as a result.
• Latrice Deeshawn Amie, 48, of 1410 MLK Blvd. in Wharton for theft with two or more previous convictions on April 5. She allegedly stole store merchandise.
Amie has prior misdemeanor theft convictions on April 21, 2008 and July 18, 2018, both in Wharton County.
• Alec Raymond Carranza, 21, of 1610 S. Mechanic in El Campo for two counts of aggravated robbery and a single count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on June 19. He allegedly held up two people at gun point.
Convicted of aggravated robbery on Oct. 2, 2018, Carranza was prohibited from having a weapon.
• Devon Dwayne Colvin, 18, of 306 Shropshire in El Campo for forgery on June 3. He allegedly attempted to pass a counterfeit $100 bill.
• Justin Deshawn Crump, 31, of 7509 Habermacher in Hungerford for burglary of a habitation on April 22 and, possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest with a prior conviction on May 23.
He allegedly broke into a home with the intent of doing a woman harm.
Crump also stands accused of having less than a gram of methamphetamine and running from a sheriff’s deputy.
He was convicted of evading on Nov. 2, 2011, a misdemeanor in Wharton County as well as felony convictions for home burglary and aggravated robbery on March 13, 2014, also in the county.
The indictment notes that the crime took place during the COVID-19 pandemic and requests punishment be enhanced as a result.
• Julian Alberto Cruz, 39, of 1307 Business in El Campo for three counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver on May 7. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of Ecstasy, less than a gram of oxycodone and less than 28 grams of Xanex with the intent to sell.
Cruz has prior felony convictions for possession of a firearm by a felon on April 24, 2000 and possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 14, 2010, both in Wharton County.
• Pedro Cura-Hernandez, 25, of 1422 Jennie in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance on June 6. He allegedly had more than a gram of cocaine.
• Jacolby Dejuan Dickerson, 32, of 7611 Habermacher in Hungerford for possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone on Nov. 16, 2019. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of THC wax and less than a gram of phencyclidine, commonly known as PCP, within 1,000 feet of Dinosaur Park, 401 Colorado in Wharton.
Dickerson has a prior felony conviction for possession of a controlled substance on April 30, 2009 in Matagorda County.
• Rachel Ann Dixon, 42, of 3611 FM 1299 in Wharton for forgery on April 17. She allegedly attempted to pass a $1,500 forged check.
Dixon has prior felony convictions for theft of a firearm and credit card abuse on Aug. 8, 2017 in Wharton County.
• Barry Glen Dunlap, 41, of 106 Callis in Ganado for driving while intoxicated with a child passenger on May 18.
• Ana Patricia Escamilla, 43, of 810 Empire in El Campo for theft with two or more previous convictions on June 3. She allegedly stole less than $2,500 in merchandise from a grocery store.
Escamilla has prior misdemeanor theft convictions on May 12, 2012 and Aug. 21, 2013, both in Wharton County.
• Demarcus Demond Faniel, 28, of 2202 Granite Park in Richmond for possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence on June 21. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of cocaine and attempted to hide it inside his body.
Faniel has a prior felony conviction for home burglary on April 11, 2016.
• Lloyd Mac Finex, 37, of 408 Hamilton in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on June 7.
He allegedly had more than 4 grams of phencyclidine, commonly known as PCP, within 1,000 feet of West Hopper Elementary, 500 Abell in Wharton.
• Kimberly Rochell Galindo, 30, of 905 Streaker in Cuero for possession of a controlled substance on June 12. She allegedly had less than a gram of methamphetamines.
• Asuncion Cruz Garcia, 53, of 2420 San Eduardo in Laredo for money laundering on June 26.
He allegedly had more than $2,500 in cash from criminal activity.
• Duane Norman Garza, 40, of 212 Stavena in Wharton for family violence on July 1. He allegedly caused a woman to fall and scrape her legs.
Garza has a history of family violence and felony convictions for home burglary on Sept. 11, 2003 in Wharton County and family violence on Aug. 2, 2010 in Fort Bend County.
• Rolando Guevara-Martinez, 28, of 202 Sonata Court in El Campo for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on April 12. He allegedly used a sharp object to threaten a man during an attack, hitting and kicking him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.