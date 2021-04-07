Race Day Excitement

El Campo Cub Scouts line the Pinewood Derby track at the Post 251 American Legion Hall seeking the bragging rights and trophies that go along with having the fastest car. Pictured (l-r) are: Jackson Wortham, Ethan Velez, Joshua Munos, Trace Smith, Easton Hubenak and Banker Kulak.

do the refining with sandpaper, paint or assorted bling.

All the work comes down to how the car performs on a 42-foot track with youngsters allowed four races each.

“The record to break is 3.0 (seconds). Some kids came real close,” Hubenak said, adding each heat was accompanied by cheering youngsters. “They have a lot of fun.”

Between 28 and 30 competed in this year’s Pinewood Derby. “Normally we have 70, but because of COVID we’re down by half,” Hubenak said.

The annual derby, held March 21 this year, is one of the highlight events for the pack, but other projects are done throughout the year.

Anyone interested in getting their child involved can email pack196elcampo@gmail.com or call Hubenak at 979-541-9544. The pack can also be found on social media.

Cub Scout Pack 196 winners are: 

Wolves: 1) Ethan Velez, 2) Shane Tupa, 3) Weston Williams

Bear: 1) Jackson Wortham, 2) Benjamin Kacer

Webelos: 1) Joshua Munos, 2) Brayden Kudelka, 3) Damien Bustamante

Arrow of Light: 1) Trace Smith

Grand Prix: 1) Joshua Munos, 2) Jackson Wortham, 3) Trace Smith

Girl Scout Troop 29040 winners are:

Daisy: 1) Meliah Bustamante, 2) Genesis Alexander

Brownie: 1) Harper Hubenak, 2) Savanah Northington, 3) Alyda Armstrong

Junior: 1) Sereen Ellis

Cadette: 1) Grace Munos

Grand Prix: 1) Harper Hubenak, 2) Grace Munos, 3) Savanah Northington

El Campo winners at Brahman District (El Campo, Wharton, Boling, East Bernard, Columbus/Weimar, Palacios, Bay City/Tidehaven, Van Vleck) were: Wolves: 1) Ethan Velez; Bears: 1) Jackson Wortham; Webelos: 3) Joshua Munos.

