do the refining with sandpaper, paint or assorted bling.
All the work comes down to how the car performs on a 42-foot track with youngsters allowed four races each.
“The record to break is 3.0 (seconds). Some kids came real close,” Hubenak said, adding each heat was accompanied by cheering youngsters. “They have a lot of fun.”
Between 28 and 30 competed in this year’s Pinewood Derby. “Normally we have 70, but because of COVID we’re down by half,” Hubenak said.
The annual derby, held March 21 this year, is one of the highlight events for the pack, but other projects are done throughout the year.
Anyone interested in getting their child involved can email pack196elcampo@gmail.com or call Hubenak at 979-541-9544. The pack can also be found on social media.
Cub Scout Pack 196 winners are:
Wolves: 1) Ethan Velez, 2) Shane Tupa, 3) Weston Williams
Bear: 1) Jackson Wortham, 2) Benjamin Kacer
Webelos: 1) Joshua Munos, 2) Brayden Kudelka, 3) Damien Bustamante
Arrow of Light: 1) Trace Smith
Grand Prix: 1) Joshua Munos, 2) Jackson Wortham, 3) Trace Smith
Girl Scout Troop 29040 winners are:
Daisy: 1) Meliah Bustamante, 2) Genesis Alexander
Brownie: 1) Harper Hubenak, 2) Savanah Northington, 3) Alyda Armstrong
Junior: 1) Sereen Ellis
Cadette: 1) Grace Munos
Grand Prix: 1) Harper Hubenak, 2) Grace Munos, 3) Savanah Northington
El Campo winners at Brahman District (El Campo, Wharton, Boling, East Bernard, Columbus/Weimar, Palacios, Bay City/Tidehaven, Van Vleck) were: Wolves: 1) Ethan Velez; Bears: 1) Jackson Wortham; Webelos: 3) Joshua Munos.
