Accused of attempted murder, a Wharton man found himself behind county jail bars Thursday having violated more than $500,000 in bonds.
He may be back on the street soon, Wharton County Assistant District Attorney Mark Racer told the Leader-News.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
If you already subscribe to our eEdition edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
Accused of attempted murder, a Wharton man found himself behind county jail bars Thursday having violated more than $500,000 in bonds.
He may be back on the street soon, Wharton County Assistant District Attorney Mark Racer told the Leader-News.
Twenty-one-year-old Tre Anthony Munoz of 6722 FM 1161 West failed to appear in court on July 5 and was dropped by his bondsman. State troopers arrested Munoz Thursday and he was booked into the Wharton County Jail at 10:39 a.m.
“His lawyer asked to reinstate his bonds (Monday) because she had medical issues around that time. (23rd District Court) Judge (Ben) Hardin reinstated the bond amounts this morning (Monday),” Racer said.
The decision opens the door for Munoz’ release. “It would depend on the bondsman and he has at least three different bondsmen,” Racer said, adding, “We are concerned about the safety of the public which is why he has conditions on his bond.”
Munoz stands accused of working with two men and two teens to target a Wharton man on May 7, 2020. The five allegedly targeted a home on West Spanish Camp Street in Wharton, one occupied by four people, but, unknown to them at the time, not the intended target.
The home was peppered with bullets, but Wharton police detectives have never said what prompted the dispute. Munoz stands accused specifically of firing a shot into a bedroom window, according to the indictment issued in August.
“The targeted victim was not on location,” WPD Detective Ariel Soltura said at the time of the incident. “Two children and two adults were found unharmed within the victim’s home.”
Munoz was arrested shortly thereafter along with Roy Melvin Gentry, 18, of 1717 Briar Lane, No. 508, in Wharton; Tyler Tre Shun Johnson, 18, of 250 CR 255 in Egypt;
All face charges of attempted murder, engaging in organized criminal activity, deadly conduct - discharging a firearm at an individual and two counts of endangering a child.
When arrested Thursday, Munoz was booked on all those charges along with warrants for evading arrest, theft of a firearm, tampering with evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear.
Munoz remained in the county jail as of press time.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.