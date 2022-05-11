Louise ISD bond rejected at poll

Voters rejected Louise ISD’s $17 million school renovation bond proposal with 100 residents supporting and 247 voting against. Had the measure passed, it would have increased the tax burden 30 cents per $100 of home value for Louise property owners.
“Only 100 people in LISD want things to change out of about 1,200 voters. That’s a clear mandate,” Louise Superintendent Garth Oliver said Monday, adding “My only disappointment was that so few people were involved in learning about (the bond) from school people. They were more invested in learning through the grapevine.”
Some residents that supported the bond in theory still had reservations about the timing of the tax increase.
“If I had voted, I would have supported it. We knew (LISD) had poor facilities. I can see how they needed it, but I know it’s expensive right now,” Louise resident Daniel Simmons said Monday.
Other Louise residents had cited tax cost concerns as reasons they didn’t support the bond, The Leader-News reported previously.
“I have zero idea as to why people rejected it, because I don’t hear from people directly ... All I hear about is taxes. No one wants them to go up, me included, but that’s how we pay for things we need,” Oliver said.
There are no current plans for LISD renovations in the near future as the district considers repair needs.
LISD has another potential source of revenue in the Aktina solar farm being built by Hecate Energy in it’s taxing district, however construction delays slow that income stream for the district as well.
“We don’t have the money to do big projects. We only have (a) maintenance and operations budget. However, if the solar panels come in, we plan to build the bus barn. Right now supply chain (issues) have no solar panels for (Hecate) to install” Oliver said.
Early voting returns showed a similar level of support with 33 votes in favor and 84 opposed in the early voting period.
A 2019 LISD $10 million bond proposal was rejected, by an even greater margin of 68 to 288. That bond was calculated to have raised taxes 25 cents per $100 of home value, had it been approved.
Another LISD bond proposal is unlikely in the short term.
“We’ve tried twice with two different approaches and it’s clear the people in Louise are content,” Oliver said.
