The year 1936 marks the seventh of The Great Depression which does not end until December 1941 with bombing of Pearl Harbor; same month Germany declares war against the United States.
In 1936, conditions leave little money to build anything, men have difficulty finding or keeping a job; a dollar is worth very little.
How could any town think the government would build a post office?
Post Master Addison Lysander Lincecum had friends at the state and federal level including JJ Mansfield who he asked to front his request. He had nothing to lose and everything to gain if approved. El Campo postal gross receipts for 1935: $17,252.59; 1930 $15,015.79; and 1920 $11,254.66.
A Western Union telegram from Congressman J J Mansfield on May 7, 1936, however, reads: “Deficiency appropriation bill reported in Congress today carries fund for construction of post office in El Campo”
The stage is set. A well-located lot is needed. The notice posted listed lot requirements: 1) corner lot 120’ frontage x 170’ depth or 2) interior lot 145’ frontage x 170’ depth. The owners of lots saw dollar signs just waiting to be had.
Ath Carville – lot facing Monserette/concrete $20,000; EL Hansard – facing Washington/Railroad both concrete $20,000; FL Hansard – facing Washington $20,000; same lot offered by Lee Davison $15,000; E Appling - corner Post Office/Hillje concrete/gravel $9,000; CC Isaacson Agent for D. Ascota owner - corner Linne/First concrete/gravel $9,500; HA Levine - five lots Block 1 Fahrenthold addition Jackson/Farenthold lots subject to flooding $8,500; Wade Roberts - two lots Block 1 Fahrenthold addition Jackson/Mechanic $7,500; American Legion – facing Linne/West Second concrete/gravel $6,000; RB Wallace - Jackson $4,500; C.E.N. & Z Carville Calhoun/Mechanic gravel/concrete $4,500; Willis & Wallace - facing First Avenue gravel $4,000; NL Hansard – facing Washington $3,500; City of El Campo - Evans Park facing Monseratte/Mechanic concrete $1; City of El Campo “copy of Resolution donating to U.S. any site selected on any city owned property as site for post office passed unanimously at special meeting Jan. 14, 1936 as a gift. (Linne Street, also spelled Lynne, was an earlier name for what’s now Mechanic Street.)
With city’s offer of two sites - one free and the other for $1 – it settles the new post office location. There’s nothing like a bargain to seal a deal.
Site 1: Evans Park 300’ frontage on Monseratte; 68’ to Linne; 500’ to Post office Street (an earlier name for Washington Street); 62’ back to Monseratte; lot faces both banks.
Site 2: Alamo Park AKA McKinley Park bordered by Linne/Railroad/ Oscar/First streets 200’ x 200’ section.
On Aug. 7, 1936, the El Campo Citizen reports: “McKinley Park wins favor as post office building site.”
Postal Inspector HM Hageney asks city to remove the jail from site, reduce narrow street adjoining Evans Park to 13’ x ‘13, remove the band stand from Alamo Park and pave the street between park and railroad.
Proposals 1 and 2 are not passed by council, but removing the band stand passes 3-2 with Mayor BF Wiley breaking tie. However, the mayor changes his mind and calls a special meeting and votes down removing the band stand.
This gave the U.S. Post Office a message of “you want property free, you get it as is.”
The City of El Campo receives a letter dated Sept. 8, 1936 from U.S. Treasury Department saying, “You are advised acceptance of proposal by City of El Campo under BF Wiley, mayor, for donation of property located on westerly side of Lynn between First Street and First Avenue, a 200’ x 200’ as site for proposed building to house U.S. Post Office.”
The same day the letter was received, Postmaster Lincecum pens a return letter:
“Behind lot selected is remaining 446.6’ perpetual park that can never be encroached by other construction ... influential citizens are suggesting your architect consider Spanish Mission style to be in keeping with architectural atmosphere in this section of Old Spanish Texas.”
Another letter to the U.S. Post Office from Lincecum on Sept. 21, 1936 reads:
“Willis & Wallace lot offered facing First Avenue 75’ x 150’ price $4,000 with supplement addition of 50’ having N. line along and parallel to Southern Pacific Railroad track, S. line borders filling station owned by Mauritz & Carroll new price $6,250. This parcel was gifted to T&NO RR for a depot plus remaining lot to be a public square. The bidders of this land now contemplating filing injunction proceedings to stop U.S. government from accepting offer from city for post office site.”
*All correspondence in this and future articles comes from material found in basement of the Post Office. Included are letters, journals, blueprints, photos, etc – a treasure trove of history.
– The story above is Part three of The History of the El Campo Post Office written by Wharton County historian Merle R. Hudgins. The multi-part series was originally set to run once a month in the El Campo Leader-News, but Hudgins found enough material to expand the series. Look for it on the first and third Saturdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.