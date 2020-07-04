Officials have confirmed 129 active cases of COVID-19 in Wharton County as of Thursday.
An additional 72 residents are listed as having recovered from the virus. One death has been reported.
“The recent upward trend in positive cases means we must remain diligent in our social-distancing and hygiene efforts,” Wharton County Emergency Management Official Andy Kirkland said.
Additional test kits are pending, results unavailable.
