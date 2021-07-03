Having a post office was vital to any community, no matter how small. Some maps would not recognize a community’s existence if they did not have a post office.
The postmaster was the go-to person for information, complaints and keeping mail moving in and out of that post office to suit the government and its customers/patrons.
Nine men were appointed El Campo postmaster between 1890 and 1936. Christian Bruns was appointed March 17, 1890. A land agent for Weimar Land Co., he resigns as more people arrive and more land is sold.
Eckhard Rauch is appointed July 26, 1890 (the first clerk is John Engholm). August Natho replaces Rauch on Jan. 25, 1892.
Christian Bruns returns on Dec. 19, 1893 serving until Dec. 1, 1896 when Julius R. Otell (a hardware store owner) is appointed.
Appointed, Dec. 14, 1899, Carl E. Ericson is reappointed on Jan. 17, 1904 and once more on April 28, 1908. E.L. Correll takes the post on May 22, 1913 (he was mayor in 1906) and is reappointed Jan. 24, 1918.
Edwin C. Hill [mayor 1918, 1919] is appointed Aug. 26, 1922 and reported Feb. 7, 1927 and Feb. 20, 1931. Hill retired in February of 1936 after 14 years, at the age of 63. He died seven months later.
Like today, people interested in a government job must take a Civil Service exam. Applicant having the highest score are most eligible to be appointed; military service and other experience can add to the score.
This Civil Service exam listed openings for El Campo Postmaster and substitute clerk; the notice also had an opening for a substitute lighthouse keeper - applicant must know how to swim. Eleven persons took the exam, of these, eight were male – three were females. Most were in their 20s, some did not live in Wharton County. Three male applicants were selected to be fingerprinted.
Addison Lysander Lincecum (mayor 1932-33) was appointed postmaster Feb. 14, 1936. Lincecum had served as assistant postmaster during Correll’s term.
If El Campo should decide to erect a statue to a man who had a major impact on El Campo, it would be Lincecum who served as a doctor, surgeon, postmaster, mayor and KULP radio personality - all while living in Wharton County.
Lincecum (born April 8, 1874; Died Dec. 6, 1965) was of Scotch lineage. During his lifetime, there were six wars; two U.S. Presidents assassinated; the invention of airplane and automobile; the Dust Bowl, Great Depression, Holocaust, Pearl Harbor and the Civil Rights Movement.
To pay for medical school classes in Galveston, Lincecum worked the night shift as a train engineer. A member of the first graduating class at Baylor University in 1903, he joined the Rough Riders under Teddy Roosevelt in Cuba during Spanish-American War; in 1914 he was Assistant Health Officer State Department of Health and was appointed by Gov. “Pa” Ferguson as Bubonic Plague Commissioner.
In 1917, Lincecum joined Texas Rangers in hunt for Pancho Villa. In 1911, he served as vice president of the Texas Medical Association. In 1917, during World War I, Lincecum was assigned to the 111th Combat Engineers overseas medical department.
He established the first hospital in Wharton County with Drs. T.L. and G.L. Davidson; was El Campo mayor 1932-33; post master of the El Campo post office February 1936 to October 1948; director of Nightingale Hospital at age 79. He served 3.5 years before retiring.
Lincecum joined the radio station KULP staff for his entertaining program “Roving Reporter,” was a fine fiddle player, spoke several languages, loved a good joke and was a man for all seasons.
Lincecum’s many experiences and talents gave him insight into the need for a permanent postal service site to accommodate the space needed for El Campo’s growing population.
Below is partial content of a letter Post Master Lincecum wrote describing the present postal space to secure a government building to house El Campo’s post office.
Current 1936 post office: space 22-foot wide by 86-foot long; rent $1,000 per year. Landlord provides one commode with lavatory in unventilated room (no window) to serve both male and female workers. Heated by one natural gas heater submitting obnoxious odors that contribute to respiratory irregularities of those working and patrons, few electric lights, windows do not provide enough extra lighting, all lobby furniture shoddy provided by building owner, front and back doors have no secure locks to deter entry. Dust and smoke from rail yard a problem, grain dust from rice mill and cotton dust from gin coming in the unscreened windows.
Letter signed by: A L Lincecum Postmaster & Walter W Harris Asst PM.
These observations are what his background as a doctor would see as a dangerous work site. Perhaps other post masters saw them as what was expected in old buildings not built for use as a post office.
Lincecum was 62 years old; old enough to retire but at-the-ready to bring a clean, well-designed building to give El Campo efficient service and a healthy workplace for postal workers.
J.J. Mansfield (1861-1947), Lincecum’s close friend who was key to getting funded, also wore many hats: attorney, mayor of Columbus, county judge, county attorney, editor of the Columbus newspaper and was elected to the 9th Texas Congressional District 1916-1947.
The Mansfield Dam at Lake Travis was named for him. At age 75, his 31 years as Congressman gave Mansfield power to see his constituents were served.
– The story above is Part 2 of The History of the El Campo Post Office written by Wharton County historian Merle R. Hudgins. The multi-part series was originally set to run once a month in the El Campo Leader-News, but Hudgins found enough material to expand the series. Look for it on the first and third Saturdays.
