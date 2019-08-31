City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
A teenager was arrested at the El Campo Middle School, 4010 FM 2765, 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28 for possession of marijuana. A bag of marijuana was seized.
Property
Clarisa Daniel Cervantez, 29, of 20122 Norwood Point Lane in Richmond was arrested at 11:54 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28 in Wharton on a warrant for forgery. Processed, she was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next day.
Violence, weapons
Eva Mabry Williams, 62, of 119 Thompson was arrested at 5:52 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27 for violation of a bond or protective order after police came to Quick N Easy 1, 703 E. Second, in response to a disturbance. Processed, she was transferred to county jail the next morning. Once there, she posted a $2,000 bond and was released the same day.
Gloria Mae Manciaz, 37, of 1087 CR 306 was arrested at 10:47 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28 for failure to identify - fugitive giving false information and disorderly conduct - abusive language. Processed, she was transferred to county jail the next day.
City Incidents
Property
Two forged checks, totaling more than $6,000, were discovered at New First National Bank, 202 E. Jackson, on Tuesday, Aug. 27. The crime took place sometime between July 17 and Aug. 23.
Police are investigating identity theft reported at Quick N Easy 1, 703 E. Jackson, on Monday, Aug. 26. The crime took place on July 19.
A television was reported stolen at Walmart, 3413 West Loop, around 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26. Loss is estimated at $128.
Vandals damaged a window air-conditioning unit in the 2500 block of Point West around 10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26. Damage is estimated at $100.
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating the report of a woman falling victim to a stalker on North Mechanic Street. The incidents have occurred throughout the month.
Family violence was reported in the 600 block of Betty around 7 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27. Injuries were reported.
Police are investigating an assault involving a knife in the 100 block of East Correll around 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28 after an ambulance was summoned to the scene. Injuries were reported. Details were not available by presstime.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Tom Hua, 34, of 10612 Lind in Loma Linda, Calif. was arrested at 2:44 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26 by sheriff’s deputies for possession of a controlled substance, theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Property
Ana Patricia Escamilla, 42, of 810 Empire was booked at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28 on warrants for three counts of theft with two or more previous convictions.
Violence, weapons
Shaylen Leray McClain, 23, of 1314 Ella was booked at 9:27 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26 on a warrant for harassment of a public servant.
Jerrid Preston Lewis, 26, of 1100 CR 113 in Santa Anna was booked at 11:55 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27 for deadly conduct - discarding firearms at individuals.
Other
April Michelle Wilson, 19, of 2001 Ave. F was booked at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25 on a warrant for failure to identify – fugitive giving false information. Processed, she posted a $500 bond and was released the same day.
