A smooth three-lane North Wharton Street is coming, but don’t expect it tomorrow – three years, maybe a little longer, is more realistic, city officials say.
Road and utility work is now in the design stage with the state expected to let bids on what they call FM 653 by next year.
The effort will require city utility lines to be relocated before the state can address the roadway as well as drainage in the area. Pape-Dawson Engineers is serving as the engineer on all project aspects.
“TxDOT and the City will have its plans ready when the project is selected. We are hopeful for this to be starting soon with dirt moving next year but that is based upon project selection,” City Director of Public Works Kevin Thompson said. “Early estimates are 18-24 months of road construction, three months for utility work.”
North Wharton Street is notorious for its narrow, shoulderless lanes of oft-patched, dipping and sloping roadway on the best of days, and less-than-conveniently overflowing with ditch water on its rainiest.
That will change, Thompson said, but it will take time.
The city’s portion of the work will involve relocating about 12,875 feet water and 9,875 feet of sewer lines that run on the outside edge of the roadway.
“These are 50-year-old water and sewer lines positioned on the outside edges of Wharton Street which was common then and is common now,” Thompson said, but added problems are arising on a regular basis with these particular lines.
The city has budgeted $345,000 to cover the project.
“Both mains are a continuous maintenance issue with inflow and infiltration issues on the sanitary side that overwhelms our sanitary system during high rain events, this (the relocation) will address that along with the frequent water main breaks,” Thompson said.
“The main distribution line will be upsized from 6” to 10-12” and sidelines tied in with consideration for growth. The existing sanitary will be upsized and pipeburst in place and manholes replaced,” he added.
All the work will be performed by contract workers once council awards bids.
Because utility lines run alongside the roadway, public travel will be effected very quickly after dirt work starts.
“There will need to be partial if not a complete shut down at certain points at different times, it’s the nature of construction,” Thompson said.
The roadwork itself will literally rip apart the 1.839 miles of Wharton Street and replace it with a completely new driving surface.
Plans are still being developed for the estimated $12.2 million in work, so its unknown if it will be done one lane at a time or how its not-yet-bid, much less hired, contractors will address the job.
Timing too can’t be exact because, this being South Texas, the entire job will be at the mercy of whatever wacky whims Mother Nature decides to throw at it whether that’s 20 days of straight rain, tropical storm force winds on a clear day, baking sun or dramatic daily variations.
“We have to take our position along the Gulf Coast as consideration always,” Thompson said.
He added, however, “This has been a positive move from TxDOT and from the city. All Infrastructure (Road, Drainage, Pedestrian, Water, Sewer) involved is sorely needed and due for an upgrade.”
