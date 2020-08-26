Louise ISD trustees running for re-election will face community challengers for November’s school board race, which will be part of this year’s General Election.
LISD school board positions up for election are 2, 5, 6 and 7, currently filled by Board Vice President Alfred Ochoa Jr., Secretary Pro Tem Amanda Cox, Board President Linda Alderson and Jay Heard, respectively. The General Election will take place on Nov. 3.
The period to file on the board election ballot closed Aug. 17, with three locals opting to challenge incumbent board members and two vying for a soon-to-be open spot.
Ochoa, who has served as a trustee since 2012, will not be running for re-election in November, so Sonny Gonzalez and Chad Hajovsky will compete for position 2. Eldon Penner is challenging Cox, Stephen Lutringer is opposing Alderson and Ricky Wendel is up against Heard.
LISD trustee terms last four years, and a board election is held every two years. The election for the remaining three board positions, currently held by Board Secretary Mark Bain, Marco Munos and Chris Faas, will be held in 2022.
Position 2
Gonzalez lives in Louise and has two children who are enrolled in school there. He has served as a police officer in El Campo for 24 years and has attended city council and school board meetings over the years.
“I have two children who are in school in Louise,” Gonzalez said. “I will do what’s in the best interest of all the kids, the teachers and the taxpayer. In that order.”
Hajovsky was not reachable by presstime.
Position 5
Joining the LISD school board in 2018, Cox grew up in Louise, attending LISD schools like her children do now. She also serves as the second vice president for the Louise-Hillje Chamber of Commerce.
“I want what is best for our students, employees and the community,” Cox said. “I have two children that attend LISD and this ... reminds me exactly how important the decisions I make are.”
Penner is the owner and president of electrical contracting company Hobo Electric, LLC. He has worked as an electrician his whole life and previously served as a parochial school board member.
“I want our community children to get a proper education and most importantly life skills,” Penner said. “The most important asset of our community is probably our local schools.”
Position 6
Alderson joined the school board in 2012, serving as secretary and then vice president before being chosen as board president by her fellow trustees in 2018. She worked as a speech teacher and debate coach for 35 years and is still involved in education committees.
“I have a servant’s heart,” Alderson said. “Being a school board member is not about me. It is about how I can serve students, teachers and the diverse community.”
Living in Louise for more than 27 years, Lutringer has three grown children who graduated from LISD. He is a residential and commercial lead tech and job supervisor at a local air conditioning service company where he has been employed for about two decades.
“Our students are our future,” Lutringer said. “I want to help bring the best possible educational opportunities to our district for our students.”
Position 7
Sworn in as an LISD trustee in 1998, Heard is the longest serving incumbent. He is a Louise native, and his daughter was the fourth generation of Heard’s family to graduate from LISD.
“As demonstrated by my 22 years of service to the Louise school board, I feel that I have, and wish to continue to, represent the best interest and values of the district,” Heard said.
Wendel lives in Hillje and has a son who attends LISD. He owns Wendel Electric, which he opened since 2012, and he is involved with the Knights of Columbus and El Campo’s Little League.
“I can bring in new energy and a fresh perspective ... that will help bring positive changes to the district and hopefully encourage more families to move to the Louise area,” Wendel said.
A board candidate workshop is planned for 7 p.m. on Sept. 8 at the Louise ISD building, 408 Second.
