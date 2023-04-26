With a pair of tax reduction proposals making their way through the Texas Legislature, with the stated goal of lowering tax burdens, city officials aren’t hopeful either proposal will help locally.

The Texas House Bill 2 seeks to increase the state contribution to public schools by $12 billion, in theory allowing the school districts to lower the tax burden on homeowners and continue to receive the same amount of funding.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.