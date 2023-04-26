With a pair of tax reduction proposals making their way through the Texas Legislature, with the stated goal of lowering tax burdens, city officials aren’t hopeful either proposal will help locally.
The Texas House Bill 2 seeks to increase the state contribution to public schools by $12 billion, in theory allowing the school districts to lower the tax burden on homeowners and continue to receive the same amount of funding.
El Campo ISD taxpayers currently pay $1.0527 per $100 of taxable value to the fund district. Of that, $0.9810 is for operations and $0.717 is to pay off the district’s debt.
However another section of the bill would decrease the appraisal cap for Texas homes from 10 percent to 5 percent. Homes in Texas, as it stands can only increase in appraised value by 10 percent annually.
Wharton County’s representative, Stan Kitzman, R-Bellville, voted in the House to approve this piece of legislation.
The Texas Senate last month passed their proposal to increase the homestead exemption from $40,000 to $70,000. The homestead exemption was increased from $25,000 - $40,000 just last year. This bill was co-sponsored by Wharton County’s Senator Joan Huffman, R-Houston, and the bill passed the Senate unanimously, 31-0.
City officials aren’t excited about either proposal, citing the hamstringing of local governments and their capabilities to raise needed funds.
“I talked to City Manager Courtney Sladek about the two bills, and we don’t feel either is in the best interest of Texas cities ... We’re concerned that either option would result in tax rate increases across the board, or fee increases to support services,” El Campo Mayor Chris Barbee said.
“The state has continually tied our hands at taxing, including disallowing forced annexations, all while adding unfunded mandates. With shortages in police and other departments, and no relief in sight, we have to offer competitive wages, which unfortunately are supported through tax dollars. On the one side, the legislators support law enforcement, but they don’t really offer ways to fund them,” Barbee said.
While the legislation packages would need to be approved by both the House and the Senate, they need to be reconciled and language in the legislation can change.
“The city finance team has not run the numbers on how each proposal will affect us, but we know all too well, from prior experience, that proposed legislation often goes through multiple reiterations before being enacted. So we’ll wait and ask our new State Representative Stan Kitzman and State Senator Joan Huffman, to consider the city’s needs,” Barbee said. “Why is it that both Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick fight overreach by the feds, while they do the same to local government.”
