El Campo’s mask order expired Monday, but don’t plan on putting away your facial coverings. The statewide mask order issued by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in response to rising COVID-19 cases remains in effect until further notice.
With the change, those ages 10 and up, as opposed to ages three and up, are required to be masked in buildings or outside when social distancing can’t be done. Fines are possible for those who don’t comply or heed warnings.
A small faction of El Campo citizens have spoke out against the mask order since council first considered the issue in late June.
Monday, Louise resident Wade Schoelman stood before city leaders asking them to not only drop the local order, but to also reject the governor’s.
“To wear a mask or not in El Campo should be a choice that each resident should be free to make in regards to their own safety. It should also be the choice of the business owner if they want to tell their customers they are no longer welcome at their place of business and the customer can choose to spend their money elsewhere,” he told city council.
The governor’s order is in effect regardless of any action city council takes, Mayor Pro Tem Philip Miller said. “We are rescinding our order, but we can’t rescind the governor’s order.”
City Councilman John Hancock disputed the oft-made claim that the mask is a violation of civil liberties.
“I’ve heard a lot of discussion on COVID safety masks being an infringement on rights. People give up liberty often for the protection of the community, the good of the whole,” Hancock said, likening it to adherence to the Ten Commandments.
Councilwoman Gloria Harris pointed out Dr. Brooke Dorotik told council at its previous session that masks offered some protection for the public.
Harris expressed anger at those who ignored the order and put their health at risk. “If you don’t wear a mask, don’t go to my hospital,” Harris said. “Wharton County only has one hospital.”
Schoelman said during his statement how small of a percentage of Wharton County residents were affected by the virus.
Councilwoman Anisa Vasquez took offense. “If that .002 (percent) is your loved one, that .002 would matter to you,” she said, urging citizens to comply with the governor’s order.
The police department will enforce its $250 fine, Police Chief Terry Stanphill said, as per the governor’s order.
Council voted 6-1 to let the city mask order expire in favor of the statewide ban. Harris was against.
During discussions, Mayor Randy Collins spoke out against social media posters.
“I’ve been accused of being a Nazi, a socialist and a communist ... the total reason for the mask order was not to shut down businesses, that’s going to kill the economy,” he said, urging residents with concerns to come talk to him or call. “Just don’t put crap on social media,” he added.
Miller agreed those posting the most vehement social media comments may not understand the impact of actually serving in office, of having to be the one who makes the decisions that impact all. “This is the worst thing I’ve ever had to do,” said Miller, a man who has served multiple terms on city council, was once the city mayor and served multiple terms as a Wharton County commissioner.
