Prayers and messages of hope from local political and religious leaders will be shared with the community Sunday at a public gathering in Crescent.
The event, called “Sunday of Hope,” will follow social distancing practices, and attendees are required to stay in their cars. Speeches from District 85 State Representative Phil Stephenson, Louise ISD Superintendent Garth Oliver, several local pastors and others will be given.
Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar is scheduled to be in attendance and possibly County Judge Phillip Spenrath.
The theme of the event is “Together there is light. Together there is strength. Together there is hope.”
For more information, contact Sarah Hudgins at 281-433-3357.
The gathering begins at 5 p.m., with music and a dance performance starting at 4:40 p.m., and will be hosted in the Wharton County Fairgrounds parking lot, 6036 FM 961.
