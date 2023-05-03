A major sidewalk project could get under way if El Campo receives a $2.8 million state grant.
The project would extend sidewalks on East Jackson from North Liberty to Main Street near City Hall, if approved, as well as along Railroad, First, Oscar and Alamo streets.
“This could be a legacy project. We often hear the first impression of El Campo is not a good one. This is your opportunity to change that,” City Manager Courtney Sladek told council.
The city may not have to pay the 20 percent grant match because of pre-existing credits from other projects. If not, about $565,000 would need to be covered by the general fund.
The project “will connect the eastern reaches of El Campo with parks, downtown shopping, business district and connects with existing pedestrian pathways,” Public Works Director Kevin Thompson said.
Council approved the grant request unanimously at its last session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.