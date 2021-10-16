Tree limbs and bagged grass clippings were dumped at the El Campo sewer plant two days after city council addressed concerns over lingering brush piles on streets. Cutting, bundling and tying brush isn’t an option, council said during its Monday session. It’s the only way new trash company Texas Disposal Systems will pick it up, and then only if collection is scheduled.
An unknown person, however, decided to face a Class B misdemeanor by tossing their unwanted brush at 301 Thompson not long after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13.
“This is a crime and is treated the same as anything else,” Lt. Jennifer Mican said Friday.
With no toxic material involved, “in most cases like this, (the property owner) just wants them to pick it up,” Mican said. If the case can be resolved that way, charges may not be pursued. If not, “we have to take a pretty serious stance.”
Dumping less than 500 pounds of material without creating a hazardous situation is a Class B misdemeanor punishable by up to 180 days in jail and/or a fine of up to $2,000.
The city isn’t commenting yet on whether security cameras at the plant captured the person or person’s responsible.
Public sentiment has been anything but cheerful over the new brush policy thus far.
TDS started collecting Oct. 1, but browning piles of limbs and leaves can be spotted throughout the city. Many weren’t collected by Waste Connections before their final service day on Sept. 30.
If they aren’t cut and bundled, TDS has no plans of picking them up, according to council discussions Monday.
Residents are limited to no more than 3 cubic yards of brush collected curbside per month (the equivalent of 21 bags of leaves).
The Citizens Collection Station reopened this week, but reportedly turned people away Monday.
New collection station hours are Monday and Saturday: 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. and Wednesday: 8 a.m. to noon.
