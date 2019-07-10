City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Mario Everett Garcia, 36, of 911 Divide was arrested at 2:07 p.m. Friday, July 5 on a Johnson County Sheriff’s Department warrant for bond forfeiture – resisting arrest as well as local warrants for two counts of public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia as well as single counts of no bicycle registration and no light on the front of a bicycle or motorcycle. Processed, he was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next day.
Travell Marquis Kimble, 25, of 815 Marionette was arrested at 11:58 p.m. Friday, July 5 for possession of marijuana after being stopped in the 100 block of North Mechanic. Processed, he was transferred to county jail the next day. Once there, he posted a $1,000 bond and was released the same day.
Victoria Nicole Alanzo, 31, of 913 S. Third in Edinburg was arrested at 1:54 a.m. Saturday, July 6 for driving while license invalid, possession of a controlled substance and driving without headlights when required. Stopped on U.S. 59, officers allege Alanzo was in possession of a smoking tube containing THC, the active ingredient in marijuana. Processed, she was transferred to county jail later that morning. Once there, she posted $16,000 in bonds.
Joquisha Mone Malone, 32, of 1504 Charlie was arrested at 2:09 a.m. Sunday, July 7 for possession of marijuana in a drug free zone after being encountered near her home by officers dispatched to investigate a disturbance. Processed, she was transferred to county jail later that morning. Once there, she posted a bond (amount not specified) and was released the same day.
Property
Chelsea Monroe Duke, 27, of 131 York in Monroe, La. was arrested on U.S. 59 at 10:43 p.m. Wednesday, July 3 for unauthorized use of a vehicle. She stands accused of stealing a Dodge Ram from the parking lot of the White Lodge Motel, 1403 E. Jackson. Processed, she was transferred to county jail the next day.
Christian Jeremiah Garcia, 17, of 310 Lincoln was arrested at 5:23 p.m. Thursday, July 4 on seven warrants for burglary of a vehicle as well as a single warrant for theft of a firearm. All crimes allegedly took place earlier this year. He was booked directly into the county jail.
Albert Mendez Jr., 46, of 714 N. Washington was arrested at 12:42 p.m. Friday, July 6 for no driver’s license, hit and run as well as failure to drive in a single lane. Dispatched to investigate a reckless driver, officers found Mendez. He had allegedly damaged a curb. Processed, Mendez was transferred to county jail the next day. Once there, he posted $1,400 in bonds and was released the same day.
Violence, weapons
Cathy Ann Trevino, 42, of 821 College was arrested at 6:35 a.m. Saturday, July 6 on a warrant for assault causing injury. She was booked directly into the county jail. She posted $1,500 in bonds and was released the same day.
