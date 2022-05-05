19% county appraisal hike below state average rate

Wharton County residents were mailed home appraisals last week and saw a 19 percent average increase in their overall property evaluations for 2022, 6 percent below the statewide average.
For property owners, it means a home previously appraised at $100,000, for example, would likely, on average, sell for around $120,000 in today’s Wharton County market.
New appraisal value is calculated from the sale prices of similar homes in a similar area. Increases or decreases are figured out by comparing the cost that similar homes sold for in the previous calendar year, and the evaluation made on them in the same year. If homes, on average, sold for more than the appraised value, the appraisal value of the other homes in the area will likely increase.
The Wharton County Central Appraisal District reported a county-wide undervaluation of homes, based on 2021 sales data, of around 22 percent. Homes in the county sold for about 22 percent higher than they were appraised for last year.
This deviation wasn’t necessarily even all across the county. Based on the Wharton County CAD data, East Bernard homes sold for 30 percent over their appraised value which was the greatest deviation from the previous estimates. Louise homes sold for only 11 percent over evaluation on average, the lowest in Wharton County.
“It was mostly a re-evaluation in pricing per square foot, that’s why the county saw a pretty even reevaluation. It’s just the cost of building homes,” Chief Appraiser Tylene Gamble said Monday.
An increase in the cost of building homes should lead to an increase in the price that local homes are likely to sell for, and that is predicted to increase evaluations Gamble said.
The deadline for filing a protest with the Appraisal Review board is May 15, or 30 days after your notice was mailed out whichever is later. Any protest can be filed online at www.whartoncad.net. Appraisals can be contested if the property owner has concerns about the appraisal value being inaccurate or classification, if a property owner is entitled to an ag exemption that wasn’t considered for example.
That appraisal value is used by taxing entities in the local area to determine the property tax owed to governmental entities like the City of El Campo, El Campo ISD, Wharton County Junior College and West Wharton County Hospital District, for example.
Texas homes sold for an average price of $300,000 in 2021, almost 16 percent higher than last year. Price per square foot also increased to $150, 17 percent higher than 2020 as reported by Texas Realtors.
“On a wider scale, lifestyle changes and non-traditional work arrangements like work-from-home (seem to be reasons people move to Texas). You don’t have to go into a physical office,” Gamble said.
Wharton County appraisals rose 19 percent, less than the 25 percent state average. Somervell County saw the greatest increase in property evaluations in the state, a full 60 percent increase from the previous year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.