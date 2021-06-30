The academic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic was evident in this year’s state required STAAR exam scores, according to the Texas Education Agency.
Public school students in third through 12th grade took STAAR tests in core subjects – reading, writing, math, science and social studies back in May and April. Elementary and junior high students take two to three STAAR tests per school year, while high school students must pass five end-of-course STAAR tests to graduate.
At ECISD, the overall 2021 STAAR scores were lower than in 2019.
“We are energized by our students’ scores, that (was) the heroic result of teachers providing face-to-face learning,” ECISD Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Dolores Treviño said. “Although lower than the scores from two years ago, our scores compared to the state bring us hope that we have mitigated the gaps apparent in student scores from around the state.”
Out of the students in grades third through eighth who took the 2021 reading STAAR, third grade performed the best, with only 26 percent of students not hitting the “approaches” requirement. For third through eighth grade math, ECISD fifth graders performed the best with 16 percent not meeting approaches.
The lowest ECISD math and reading scores were for eighth and fourth grade, respectively, at 44 and 43 percent not meeting approaches.
At the LISD school board’s June 21 meeting, campus leaders shared student STAAR results with trustees.
For STAAR reading scores, sixth grade had the highest percentage of students who did not meet requirements, at 41 percent, while the highest percentage of students not passing the math exams was seventh grade at 50 percent.
For LISD’s math and reading STAARs, third and eighth graders had the best scores, respectively, with 10 and 8 percent of students not meeting requirements.
LISD fifth grade students performed poorly this year compared to previous years, Peterson said. Typically fifth graders get three tries to pass STAAR tests, since passing scores are required to continue on to middle school, but students were only given one attempt this year.
“Fifth grade only had one shot at it this year,” Louise Elementary Principal Brady Peterson told trustees at the LISD school board’s June 21 meeting. “Whether it made a difference or not, I would suspect it does.”
Statewide, a downward trend in STAAR performance was witnessed compared to scores in 2019. STAAR testing was cancelled for the 2020 school year due to the pandemic.
“As a result of the learning disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of students not meeting grade level increased from 2019 across all subject areas and grade levels, with English I and English II being the only exceptions,” according to a TEA press release.
Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many students were learning from home through virtual learning means.
“When students come into Texas public schools, they are well-served by Texas educators—a fact that these scores confirm,” Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said via press release. “But it is also painfully clear that the pandemic had a very negative impact on learning. I shudder to consider the long-term impact on children in states that restricted in-person instruction.”
Statewide, math was the subject showing the sharpest drop in scores compared to 2019. In 2021, 35 percent of students met or exceeded grade level requirements for math STAAR tests, while in 2019, 50 percent hit this mark. Reading scores were a little better in 2021, with 43 percent of students hitting or surpassing grade level requirements compared to 47 percent in 2019.
For STAAR testing, students are ranked in four groups; did not meet, approaches, meets and masters. “Did not meet” is the lowest scoring students who did not demonstrate enough expected knowledge for that subject and grade level, with each category above showing increasingly improved scores.
“Most districts look at ‘approaches’ as passing,” Brady said.
Typically, student STAAR scores would play a role in the school district’s annual accountability ratings by the TEA, and district funding. For the 2020-2021 school year, however, STAAR scores will not be used in the district scores due to the pandemic.
