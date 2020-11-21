Monday’s El Campo City Council session will be the first opened by new Mayor Chris Barbee.
El Campo voters overwhelmingly approved a charter amendment during November balloting making Barbee, the top vote-getter in the at-large race, the mayor and Eugene Bustamante, the second place finisher, the mayor pro tem.
It’s Barbee’s second term and his second time to finish first in at-large balloting.
His first duties will be to present a resolution involving COVID relief funds and make council committee appointments.
“The disbursement of funds will be handled through Texas Department of Emergency Management and allocated based on population, making the City of El Campo eligible for $597,036.60,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said, adding the city has already received $129,602.
The El Campo City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday in chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public with time specifically designated for citizen comments.
Only 26 people will be allowed in council chambers because of social distancing requirements. Those attending must wear a mask.
Those unable to attend can submit their comments to council@cityofelcampo.org by 2 p.m. Monday to become part of the permanent record.
Other items before Council include:
Starting Her Term: District 1 Councilwoman Anisa Vasquez will take her oath of office Monday. An incumbent, Vasquez was unable to take her oath at the last session due to a family matter. She will be sworn in at the start of the session.
Public Works Issues: Financing for a boom mower will be considered and council will see a demonstration on how new water meters work.
