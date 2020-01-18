The superintendent’s annual evaluation and school safety are among the topics set for Monday’s monthly Louise ISD school board meeting.
Oliver’s annual evaluation will be conducted in a closed meeting. Afterward, the board will vote on matters related to Oliver’s contract, salary and benefits.
Oliver is currently under contract with LISD until June 30, 2022 with an annual salary of $102,183. He has been superintendent for the district since 2015.
Whether to purchase the Share 911 notification system is one of the action items set for Monday as well as the construction of a storage area for the district’s buses.
In the closed meeting, the board will discuss training and possibly adding personnel to the LISD
Guardian Program, which allows selected school staff to carry concealed weapons during school hours.
School board members will be recognized at the meeting in honor of School Board Awareness month.
The LISD school board will meet 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20 at the Louise ISD building at 408 Second.
