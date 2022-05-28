Prayers is what her family needs most, Sara Garza of El Campo said, her niece is one of the 21 killed in the Uvalde school shooting Tuesday.
As her family looks for comfort, local officials join state and national leaders in trying to determine what else can be done to keep children safe.
“When a tragedy happens ... it is a reminder to all public safety organizations, community organizations and businesses to review response plans,” El Campo Police Chief Gary Williamson said. “We ask the public to be aware of their surroundings and to report any suspicious activity to the police.”
The Texas Department of Public Safety reported Thursday that the 18-year-old gunman managed to walk into Uvalde’s Robb Elementary unchallenged at 11:40 a.m.
Not long before then, 10-year-old Amerie Garza held up her A/B Honor Roll certificate, a happy little girl with sparkling eyes and thankfully no idea she would soon try to be a hero and fall victim to a madman.
“She was a beautiful soul inside and out ... she enjoyed making people smile and laugh. She loved dancing,” Garza said. “She was so sweet and helpful.”
Reports indicate when Amerie saw the danger, she tried to help, rushing for the cell phone she got for her birthday two weeks before, dialing 9-1-1.
But, like the adults at her school, Amerie couldn’t stop the attack.
In four minutes, at least 25 shots were fired, 21 receiving fatal injuries in two adjoining classrooms, 19 children and two teachers. Before it was over about an hour later, 17 were injured including two police officers.
Working at Myatt Elementary as a substitute teacher, Garza was escorting a field trip when she got a phone call from her sister in Ulvade that the school was on lockdown, a shooter on campus.
As a teacher and a mom, the news was a sharp blow for Garza.
“I’m constantly thinking about protection when around children, even if it’s from a fall. I didn’t really have a first thought (after receiving word her niece’s school was targeted). I just had a burst of emotions. For my family. For the children. Teachers. My heart truly aches for all that are involved,” Garza said.
A blood-covered student on the campus inadvertently told her brother Angel Garza, a first responder, that his daughter was a victim, according to a CNN report. The little girl told the man who trying to help that she’d lost her best friend, Amerie.
The family didn’t get verification until that night.
“It wasn’t until about nine hours later when my brother Angel and his girlfriend Kim found out that their daughter was one of the victims,” she said.
El Campo, Louise ISDs Respond
“Our heart breaks for the victim’s families and the school community of Uvalde Consolidated School District. The community will need our prayers and support,” El Campo Superintendent Bob Callaghan said.
The school year was ending, but that didn’t stop El Campo and Louise officials from immediately going over safety plans.
In El Campo, Callaghan asked officers to tour campuses.
Security recommendations aren’t made public, most people only see a School Resource Officer, a fence, locked door or a sign indicating they may be on camera. It’s hard for a would-be invader to circumvent the unknown.
“A tragedy, especially when so close to home and in a similar type community, causes all of us to question our security measures ... we begin to analyze if we have done everything humanly possible to protect our students and staff or what additional steps we might need to take,” Callaghan said.
The problem is a national one, Louise Superintendent Garth Oliver said.
“Why has it taken this many shootings ... clearly what were doing is not working,” he said.
The Louise district is looking toward summer school, but is staff still on campuses if there are students in need of help.
District plans always include security and safety, Oliver said, but added a defeated bond issue which would have placed vestibules on all campuses leaves the district with the question of how to pay for improvements.
“Vestibules are a great layer of security, but you have to have multiple layers of security. A vestibule can be breached. A fence can be breached,” he said.
What Can You Do?
The investigation into the Uvalde shooting is still in its early stages, updated information clarifying earlier reports.
Threats were posted on social media, but was there time for someone to avert the tragedy? Will we ever know?
Listen to children, officials say, they know more than many give them credit for each day.
“Students are our strongest defense as they are in tune with each other and in many cases have critical knowledge when other students are suffering or may be thinking about harming others,” Callaghan said, adding, “The schools and the families need to work together.”
Vigilance is vital, officials say.
“I would advise the community to look for ‘red flags” ... such as social media posts advocating violence against others, individuals that harmed or mutilated animals, self-harming behavior, such as cutting, etc.,” Williamson said. “Unfortunately, people have not taken these possible indicators seriously in the past ... If someone close to you is exhibiting a severe change in behavior or violent tendencies, please seek help for them.”
All You Need Is Love?
El Campo is the home of Amerie’s grandfather, her aunt, uncle and host of cousins and family friends, this isn’t some news story happening to other people, somewhere else.
It’s here and will take serious effort to make Uvalde the last town to suffer such a tragedy.
“It’s the heart of man that we’ve got to fix,” Oliver said. “Why are things so different today ... video games, just constant killings.”
The solutions may be years in the making, if even possible, but Amerie’ aunt offered one bit of advice to all: “Love your children as much as your heart can give. That’s what they desire ... love,” Garza said.
