City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
George Eric Allen, 53, of 345 Ustynik in Wharton was arrested at 9:19 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4 for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana and drug paraphernalia as well as Wharton County Sheriff’s Department warrants for failure to appear – possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence.
Allen was stopped on Wright Street for a traffic violation. Crack cocaine, marijuana and a pipe were seized.
Processed, Allen was sent to the Wharton County Jail the next day.
Jakob Tyler Gentry, 18, of 1411 E. Boling in Wharton was arrested at 5:17 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5 for resisting arrest, criminal trespass and a Wharton County Sheriff’s Department warrant for probation violation – possession of a controlled substance. Processed, he was sent to county jail. Once there, he posted $7,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
Property
Devin Markel Moore, 18, of 5603 Newquay in Houston was arrested at 6:12 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5 on two 2019 warrants for burglary of a vehicle. Moore was processed directly at the county jail. He then posted a $5,000 bond and was released the same day.
City Incidents
Property
A $100 surveillance camera was damaged in the 300 block of Palacios on Dec. 2.
A $400 barbecue pit was stolen from the 400 block of Mayfield between Nov. 30 and Dec. 4.
Vandals damaged four tires on a Nissan Altima parked in the 900 block of Burdette between 2:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4 and 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5.
A Taurus 9mm handgun was stolen from a Ford pickup parked in the 2600 block of Hutchins Lane around 3 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4.
Burglars broke a window on a Dodge Charger parked in the El Campo High School parking lot, 600 W. Norris, between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. A purse and its contents were stolen. Damage is estimated at $300 and loss at $150.
Vandals damaged bedroom furniture, home decorations and electronics inside a Vallejo Apartments unit, 1406 Ave. I, around noon Sunday, Dec. 6. Loss is estimated at almost $3,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.