City Incidents
Property
A shoplifter targeted Walmart, 3413 West Loop, on July 26 taking less than $750 in unspecified items.
Another thief not-quite-waltzed from Walmart around 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15 with laundry cleaning items and rib-eye steaks. Loss nears $200. Be on the lookout for a guy with spotless clothing and sizzling steaks on the grill.
Other
Police are investigating a report of teens with tobacco products on the grounds of El Campo High School, 600 W. Norris.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Jorvin Yamir Flores-Miranda, 28, of 922 N. Liberty was booked at 9:26 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13 on a warrant for driving while intoxicated. Processed, he posted a $1,000 bond and was released the next day.
Raymond Ramirez IV, 24, of 1218 Wisteria Way in Wharton was arrested by deputies at 8:45 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 for marijuana possession.
Robert Harold Mullett Jr., 50, of 7823 Schendel in Needville was arrested by deputies at 10:58 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15 for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana in a drug free zone.
Manuel Ramirez-Cantero, 27, of 303 Greely was arrested at 2:06 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 15 for driving while intoxicated. Processed, he posted a $1,000 bond and was released the same day.
Myron Uriel Dishon Crawford, 34, of 794 Normandy, Apt. 216, in Houston was arrested by DPS troopers at 6:34 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17 for marijuana possession. Once there, he posted a $500 bond and was released the next day.
Brandie Renae Cress, 39, of 1313 Walters in Granbury was booked at 10:27 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18 on a warrant for driving while intoxicated third or more offense.
Property
Torre L. Robinson, 43, of 1308 Short was arrested by Wharton PD at 4:01 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17 on a warrant for theft. Processed, he posted a $5,000 bond and was released the next day.
Violence, weapons
Alberto Hidalgo Jr., 22, of 1626 CR 390 was booked at 4:08 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18 on Colorado County warrant for evading arrest with a vehicle and a Uvalde warrant for injury to a child, elderly or disabled person. Processed, he posted $55,000 in bonds and was released the same day.
