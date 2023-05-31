A lot of water in El Campo is going somewhere, and the City of El Campo hopes an upcoming four-year study will tell them where.
At this point about 14 percent of water pumped by the El Campo’s utility department never reaches municipal meters, according to Finance Director Brittni Nanson.
“The lost revenue far outweighs the cost of the study,” she told council.
Council approved a $132,825 proposal from SAMCO in a 7-0 vote after a motion from District 4 Councilman John Hancock Jr. and a second from District 2 Councilman Thomas Coblentz.
The four-year study cost will be funded via utility operating costs.
Water loss isn’t a new issue for El Campo and the city has previously experienced much greater amounts of vanquishing water.
“It’s hard to say, the water is not going through the meters,” Nanson said.
Set to run in one quadrant of the city each year starting in 2023, the leak detection effort will ultimately cover roughly 117 miles of pipe.
The work is expected to take 15 days each year with the city able to address some of what’s found during the interim periods.
“We believe they will find leaks, because of what we’re losing, (and we) expect to recover some revenue,” City Manager Courtney Sladek told council.
The similar study was done 10 years ago, locating and allowing the city to repair numerous leaks at the time.
Wharton County soil is known for its movement, swelling as it rains and contracting during dry months, putting pressure on aging lines.
Last August, water loss was below the 10 percent level recommended by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, according to Public Works Director Kevin Thompson.
It had been has high as 18 percent previously, a point of concern raised by District 1 Councilman Steve Ward, who told council then that leakage accounted for a $1 million loss.
Even at 10 percent losses are still steep, accounting for roughly $500,000 pumped but not paid.
In 2020 the city replaced all 4,805 water meters in the El Campo, after roughly 15 years of serve.
“The existing meter bodies have been in service since 2005 and have begun to run slower and, as a result, we have noticed our water loss continues to rise, which is currently around 18 percent,” Water Superintendent Jerry Lewis told the Leader-News in August of 2020.
The goal then was to reduce loss to 5 to 8 percent.
