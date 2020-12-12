Students will still be taking STAAR tests this school year, but districts will not receive ratings based on those scores for now, the Texas Education Agency announced Thursday.
Normally, Texas schools receive accountability ratings on an A-F scale based on student STAAR performance, graduation rates and more. For the 2020-2021 school year, those ratings will not be given due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“TEA pausing A-F is a sigh of relief for our teachers as they continue to teach through the pandemic,” El Campo ISD Assistant Superintendent Dolores Trevino said. Teachers “can focus on closing the instructional gaps our students have without the stress of campus ratings.”
During the 85 Texas Legislative session, House Bill 22 created three categories for rating schools; closing the gaps, school progress and student achievement. Annual TEA accountability ratings are used when determining school districts’ funding.
“The pandemic has disrupted school operations in fundamental ways that have often been outside the control of our school leaders, making it far more difficult to use these ratings as a tool to support student academic growth,” Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said via TEA press release.
A similar decision was made for the 2019-2020 school year ratings after schools closed in May due to the pandemic.
Instead, districts were designated as “Not Rated: Declared State of Disaster.” STAAR testing for the 2019-2020 school year was scheduled for April, but was canceled by Gov. Greg Abbott.
Public school students in third through 12th grade are required to take STAAR tests in core subjects – reading, writing, math, science and social studies. Elementary and junior high students take two to three STAAR tests per school year, while high school students must pass five end-of-course STAAR tests to graduate.
Louise ISD trustees and administrators joined other Texas school districts in October in asking the state to consider canceling annual STAAR testing and district ratings for the 2020-2021 school year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
LISD Superintendent Garth Oliver said he would be in favor of conducting academic accountability ratings based on more data than just student STAAR scores.
“I think TEA pausing A-F ratings is very appropriate for us going forward, regardless of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Oliver said. “Every community is different. Every school is different. We all should be held accountable if we’re not doing what we’re supposed to be doing.”
Oliver would prefer a different rating system entirely for district ratings and even student grades.
“I just don’t believe in A-F ratings,” Oliver said. “I don’t believe in it for our kids. I don’t believe in it for our schools. I don’t believe in it period.”
The last scores given to ECISD and LISD are from 2019. ECISD received an overall B score and LISD scored a C overall.
LISD and ECISD educators for third through eighth grades and high school end of course subjects have been preparing students for STAAR since August. STAAR prep will continue into the upcoming spring semester in both districts.
“The state assessment data will show teachers where the COVID learning losses are greatest and help them plan for the upcoming year,” Trevino said. “Teachers are essential to our community moving forward and we are thankful for their commitment to our students.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.