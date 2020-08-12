Strong corn yields good news for producers

Wharton County crop producers face hardship due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but good corn yields and high hopes for rice compensate for low market prices, ag officials say.
“The corn is just amazing this year,” AgriLife Extension Agent Corrie Bowen said. “Best yields we’ve ever seen.”
Corn yields landed between 140 and 180, or more, bushels of corn per acre for Wharton County producers this year, Bowen estimates. The average number of bushels per acre for corn yields in Wharton County was 94 in 2018 and 120 in 2019, according to the US Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
The coronavirus pandemic hurt crop producers in April and May, when Texas schools closed and restaurants were limited to to-go service. The reduced demand for produce and specialty crops dragged down market prices. Producers in various parts of the county also fought dry conditions and Southern corn rust, a fungus-caused disease that effects corn leaves.
The high yields in corn will be a big help to producers, Bowen said.
“The yields make up for the loss in price,” he added.
Corn is among the first harvested crops of the summer in Wharton County, along with grain sorghum. Rice, cotton and more follow after. Rice yields have potential to be good this year, Bowen said, as well as demand for the crop.
“There’s no rice in Texas right now, as far as in the dryer, ready to be sold and sent to the mill,” Bowen said. “All of last year’s crop and the previous year’s crop is gone. People are at home, eating more rice.”
This year’s hurricane season was expected to be more active than usual, with peak season for the Gulf Coast falling from August to September. It will be a race for producers to harvest before potential storms damage fields.
Hurricane Hanna hit the Texas Gulf Coast as a tropical depression, soaking the region with rain on July 25 and 26. A majority of damage caused by the storm was concentrated in South Texas and Mexico, missing Wharton County.
Cotton producers in the Rio Grande Valley were hit especially hard by the hurricane, according to AgriLife.
“What wasn’t flooded, splashing reduced quality to unmarketable levels in mature fields,” according to the AgriLife report. “There were some later maturing fields, but those are wait and see. The ground is saturated, and water has nowhere to go, so there is still a lot of standing water in places.”
Between 13 and 19 named storms with winds of at least 39 miles per hour are anticipated before the Atlantic hurricane season ends on Nov. 30, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center.
Of these, three to six could become major hurricanes with winds of at least 111 mph.
