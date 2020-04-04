After spending most of his life writing about the lives of others, teacher, singer and community volunteer Joe Tom Davis becomes a part of the history he loved so much.
Davis died Thursday at the age of 81.
The 2004 El Campo Citizen of the Year, Davis spent more than 30 years instructing students at Wharton County Junior College while authoring multiple books on the lives of Texians.
“The people of El Campo, Wharton County and Texas have been greatly enriched through his research,” wrote Charles and Patsy Norton in a letter nominating Davis for the chamber honor.
Born July 7, 1938 at his grandparents’ chicken ranch in Smiley, Davis served in the U.S. Navy and earned a bachelor’s of science and master’s of education degree from Sam Houston State University.
After teaching at Sam Houston for two years, he joined the WCJC faculty in 1966.
A dedicated member of the Methodist Singers, Davis also performed for decades in the El Campo men’s quartet “The Freedom Four.”
“He is a treasure in our midst,” said Patty Jensen, who nominated Davis for the citizen honor. “Joe is unassuming and not a person to be in the limelight.”
Jensen would later be named the 2014 citizen. Joe Tom’s brother Cecil Davis was selected as the El Campo Chamber Citizen award in 1998.
Joe Tom Davis was a member of the Beautify El Campo Extension, the Special Friends Mentoring Program and volunteered as a library reader.
In 1987, Davis won a state-wide award from the Texas Historical Commission for his work in oral history.
“El Campo is truly blessed to have such a treasure in our midst,” said Richard and Beth Young in their nomination of Davis.
Gov. Greg Abbott’s order limiting all Texas gatherings to 10 or less to combat the COVID-19 pandemic prevents any large ceremony to celebrate Davis’ life at this point.
Instead, the family says a memorial will be held later.
Davis is survived by his wife Kathy, two daughters, one son and multiple grandchildren.
For more on Davis, please see Area Funeral Notices on Page 9.
