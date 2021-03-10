Texas agriculture experts are still in the process of calculating the damage incurred by February’s winter freeze one month later, but preliminary data shows the storm left the livestock and crop industries with lingering losses.
About $600 million in damages were incurred by the Texas ag industry due to Winter Storm Uri, according to Texas A&M’s AgriLife Extension Service’s March 2 preliminary report.
The report estimates the Texas cattle industry suffered about $228 million in losses. In Wharton County, AgriLife Extension Agent Corrie Bowen has received reports of 170 cattle deaths due to the storm, with about half being cows and half being calves.
“Probably the most extensive loss of livestock was cattle,” Bowen said.
This storm was devastating to cattle in particular because it fell during the Texas Gulf Coast’s calving season, Bowen said. Many of the region’s cattle are also bred with Brahman influence, a breed that does not withstand cold well.
A winter freeze of this magnitude to hit the Gulf Coast region in February is unusual, according to Bowen.
“People have been comparing this storm to the 1983 and the 1989 storms … This one was different, because those two storms happened in December,” Bowen said. “This storm happened in mid February.”
Two comparable mid-February freezes to hit along the Gulf Coast regions of Texas occurred in 1899 and 1951, according to AgriLife. In 1899, the temperatures fell below freezing from Feb. 11-13, with newspapers of the day reporting 16 degree temperatures in Brownsville. In 1951, around 50 years later, cold waves swept through the state on Jan. 31- Feb. 3 and on Feb. 13-17, decimating citrus crops in the Rio Grande Valley.
This month, Texas citrus producers reported $230 million in damages, according to AgriLife. Vegetable farmers reported at least $150 million in damages.
Wharton County incurred little crop damage, since planting season had not widely begun when the storm hit.
About $2.5 million, or 217,000 acres, in native pasture losses was reported in Wharton County. Other notable local reported losses were $43,000 in well damage and about 2,000 pounds of crawfish.
Other losses for the ag industry, such as in the form of damaged equipment, are difficult to estimate, Bowen said.
“Other things it’s hard to put a value on,” he said. “Some of these guys are still assessing their damage.”
The Wharton County estimates are based off of a survey that received about 35-40 responses.
For locals who lost cattle during the freeze, Bowen suggests looking into filing for the US Department of Agriculture’s Livestock Indemnity Program (LIP). The program provides producers with payments at 75 percent of the average fair market value for lost livestock due to extreme weather conditions.
The program traditionally stipulates that an eligible weather event includes temperatures of zero degrees or below, but USDA could possibly make exceptions for February’s storm, which saw temperatures below freezing, Bowen said.
“I encourage producers who have cattle losses to report your numbers to the USDA,” Bowen said.
Livestock eligible for the payments include adult beef bulls and cows, chickens, swine, sows and boars. Notice of loss must be filed within 30 days of when the loss “is first apparent to the participant,” according to USDA.gov, while an application for payment must be filed within 60 days after the year the loss occurred.
To file for the USDA’s LIP, a notice must first be submitted to the Wharton County Farm Service Agency Office. To contact the county FSA, call 979-532-0567. For other questions, call Wharton County’s Extension Office at 979-532-3310.
