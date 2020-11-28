Louise ISD trustees want the superintendent to focus on student safety for the remaining months of the year, creating his annual goals for improving the district at their Nov. 16 meeting.
Superintendent Garth Oliver’s goals were approved before his January evaluation in a 7-0 vote from the board. The main goal for Oliver will be safety, pertaining to COVID-19 precautions as well as emergency procedures.
Oliver updated the board on the district’s Guardian Program, where anonymous staff and faculty members carry concealed weapons to use in a school shooter situation, as an aspect of his student safety goal.
“The only reason they would use the concealed weapon is if there was a school shooting,” Oliver said. “It’s not to stop a robber or to shoot in the air if someone gets in a fight or anything like that.”
Oliver said he would like to eventually implement drills and training to help students prepare for an emergency situation like a school shooter.
Other goals for Oliver to focus on this school year include improving student achievement, upgrading facilities and improving extracurricular programs.
Also at the meeting, the board unanimously approved giving each teacher and staff member an extra $1,000 with one paycheck in December. The district has 80 employees, so the bonuses will total $80,000.
Before the school year began in August, LISD district leaders announced they would not be giving faculty raises.
“Historically, we give a raise every year if we are able to afford to,” OIiver said. “This year, we had so many things up in the air we weren’t really sure where we were going to be with student count and enrollment.”
