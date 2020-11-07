Former newspaper publisher Chris Barbee will become El Campo’s mayor Monday – maybe.
The City of El Campo won’t be able to certify the November General Election roll until it can make sure all federal mail-in ballots have been received.
It’s just one more potential wait for the man who finished first two years ago and thought he would be named mayor then.
Instead, long-time Mayor Randy Collins was returned to the post in 2018 under the system where council decided the mayor among its own members.
In November polling, Barbee was the top finisher again, collecting 1,920 votes in the five-way race. Retired El Campo Volunteer Fireman Eugene Bustamante took second with 1,826, and current Mayor Pro Tem Philip Miller third with 1,647. Former school board president Ralph Novosad brought in 1,573 voters and former El Campo City Manager Mindi Snyder 1,345.
At-large El Campo City Council hopefuls do not run by position, but instead the top three vote-getters take spots.
With the overwhelming passage of Proposition H (2,655 to 884), which calls for the top vote-getter in the at-large race to be mayor and the second place finisher to be mayor pro tem, Barbee now waits to be sworn into office.
“It will either be this Monday or next Monday,” Barbee said, adding it all depends on the mail.
If the election outcome can be certified, council will canvass the votes Monday and winners will be sworn into office.
The city will issue a proclamation for outgoing Mayor Collins as well (please see related story). Term limits required him to leave office. Overall, Collins served 20 years on city council.
City council meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26 in Council Chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public with time specifically designated for citizen comments.
Only 26 people will be allowed in council chambers because of social distancing requirements. Those attending must wear a mask.
Those unable to attend can submit their comments to council@cityofelcampo.org by 2 p.m. Monday to become part of the permanent record.
In other items, the purchase of an ambulance remount funded largely through a grant will be considered.
