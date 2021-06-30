A drop in tax rates from El Campo and Louise schools could be upcoming for district homeowners, but overall taxes may actually be higher as property values are expected to rise.
El Campo ISD and Louise ISD’s school boards discussed preliminary budgets for the 2021-2022 school year at their respective meetings last week.
ECISD trustees met on June 22. The current estimate for ECISD’s new Maintenance and Operations (M&O) tax rate is around $1.0235 per $100 valuation.
The current Interest and Sinking (I&S) rate for ECISD is $0.0717. ECISD Assistant Superintendent of Finance David Bright suggested an I&S rate increase would not be necessary for the 2021-2022 budget.
“You have the option as the board to increase your I&S rate anytime you want to. But I don’t see a need … for us to do that at this time,” Bright said.
LISD does not currently have an interest and sinking rate for debt services.
LISD leaders met on June 21, and the estimated tax rate for the upcoming school year at about $1.04 per $100 valuation, but it could fall below $1.
“We may be as low as $0.96,” LISD Superintendent Oliver said at the meeting.
The M&O estimates could change by the time the district’s budgets are finalized in August. Final budget numbers cannot be calculated until the district’s property values are certified by the Wharton County Central Appraisal District.
“That’s the number that will actually set these numbers in stone, so to speak,” Bright said. “Everything we’re doing here is an estimate based on those values.”
The CAD office must certify the district’s property values by July 25, Bright said.
The current M&O tax rates, approved in August, 2020 are $1.0547 for ECISD and LISD.
Even if the school district’s tax rates drop, taxpayers could still pay more than last year if their home value increases this year.
“Everyone says right now, ‘my taxes went up,’” Oliver said. “That’s not quite true. Their values went up, but their tax rate went down.”
Both school boards discussed raises for district employees in the upcoming school year, but no final decisions were made. ECISD employee raise discussions are planned tentatively for July.
Bright plans to present another drafted budget at the upcoming July 27 board meeting, with the proposed budget being presented in August.
LISD budget workshops will be held before the budget is finalized in the upcoming months
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.