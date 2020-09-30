The registration deadline to cast a ballot in the upcoming November General Election is Monday, Oct. 5.
Sample ballots should be available by Thursday, Oct. 1, according to Wharton County Elections Administrator Cindy Richter.
Local November voters will help decide who will serve as president for the next four years, other state and federal posts as well as all pending city and school district votes delayed when Governor Greg Abbott halted all May elections in response to the COVID-19 global pandemic sweep into Texas.
“It will be a big ballot,” Richter said, adding that Texas no longer has the option of a straight ticket selection in November.
“So for you to vote on everyone, you will have to go all the way through,” Richter said.
The good news, she added, is that there will only be one ballot rather than the multiple ones initially feared.
Early voting for the November ballot runs from Tuesday, Oct. 13 to Friday, Oct. 30.
Richter urged those intending to cast ballots to take advantage of the early voting option to avoid anticipated long lines on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.
“There’s three weeks of early votes, five hours on Saturday and Sunday,” Richter said, adding it should give everyone ample opportunity to cast a ballot if they wish to do so.
Waiting until Election Day means planning to spend extended time at the poll.
“There will definitely be lines,” Richter said. “And if you wait until Election Day, that’s your last shot. If you go vote early, there will be shorter lines.”
More than 1,000 mail ballots are anticipated in Wharton County, although to get one, a person must be at least 65 years of age, be disabled or out of the county.
For El Campo city residents, the November ballot will be an especially important one, deciding if the method of selecting the mayor will immediately change.
A proposed charter amendment on the ballot asks city voters if the mayor should be the top vote-getter among at-large candidates and the mayor pro tem the number two finisher in that contest.
The change will take immediate effect if voters approve it raising the stakes in the six-way race for three at-large posts.
Currently, city council chooses among its own members who will be mayor without any direct input from the citizenry.
Regardless of the outcome of the November ballot, El Campo will have a new major.
Randy Collins, the current mayor, should have stepped down in May due to charter-imposed term limits, but has his final term extended to November in response to the governor’s order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.