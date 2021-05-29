oybean and cotton producers have another chance to get required herbicide training at the local Extension Office before the 2021 harvest season arrives, and this time it will be offered in person.
The training will be hosted by the Wharton County Extension Office and is part of US Environmental Protection Agency requirements for using auxin herbicides. Attendees do not need to pay a fee for the training.
“The one hour training will educate applicators on the requirements and practices for keeping these auxin herbicides on-target and will satisfy the updated auxin herbicide specific training requirements,” AgriLife Extension Agent Corrie Bowen said via press release.
While most crops have been developed to be resistant to these chemicals, other nearby plants and animals could be poisoned due to “herbicide-drift” if the toxin is incorrectly applied, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information.
Local soybean and cotton producers often use these types of herbicides to fight weeds in their crop fields. Auxin herbicides include XtendiMax, Engenia, Tavium, FeXapan, Enlist One and Enlist Duo.
Training for auxin herbicides is required annually, and this training session will authorize producers for the 2021 growing season. Producers using dicamba and/or 2,4-D herbicides for ranges, pastures, or hay fields are not required to take the auxin training.
Some local producers completed the training through the Extension Office’s online events earlier this year. Since harvesting season hasn’t come yet, it isn’t too late to get certified for the 2021 crop, however.
“While field conditions are still saturated, and will be for a few weeks, I hope some producers find this as a good opportunity to complete their required auxin training, in person,” Bowen said.
The training sessions will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. on June 2 and 3 at the Wharton County Extension Office, 315 E. Milam, Wharton.
To register for the event, call Bowen at 979-532-3310.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.