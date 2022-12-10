Tobacco, tires facing new limits

Smoke shops and those doing automotive repairs may be more limited on where they can locate and how they interact with the public if the El Campo City Council approves new regulations Monday.

 standret - stock.adobe.com

The Planning & Zoning Commission is recommending these businesses be required to have a special use permit before opening shop in commercial areas. A special use permit would allow the P&Z, and ultimately council, to consider each proposed business individually and, if deemed appropriate, require anything from fences to alterations to buildings or lights before the business could operate.

