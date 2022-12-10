Tobacco, tires facing new limits

Smoke shops and those doing automotive repairs may be more limited on where they can locate and how they interact with the public if the El Campo City Council approves new regulations Monday.
The Planning & Zoning Commission is recommending these businesses be required to have a special use permit before opening shop in commercial areas. A special use permit would allow the P&Z, and ultimately council, to consider each proposed business individually and, if deemed appropriate, require anything from fences to alterations to buildings or lights before the business could operate.
“A special use Establishing ‘Tobacco Store and Smoke Shop’ as a SUP allows for, when necessary, regulations such as operating hours if located near schools/churches, window displays, and/or signage,” P&Z notes in its Nov. 16 minutes.
Service stations could be required to have approved signage, storage, or service bay locations, for example.
If council approves the requested measures, all existing businesses would be considered grandfathered in and would not be required to seek permits.
The El Campo City Council meets at 6 p.m. Monday in chambers, 315 E. Jackson. The meeting is open to the public with time specifically designated for citizen comments.
Other items before Council include:
A economic development grant for Gillen Pest Control’s El Campo location will be considered. Council is being asked to authorize the City Development Corporation to pay 10 percent or up to $50,000 to owner Gary Gillen for improvements of property where Modern Cleaners used to be located at 505 E. Jackson.
Council is expected to go behind closed doors to consider the purchase property near the current Avenue F well site and to hear an update on the proposed rail park on the east side of town.
Closed or executive sessions are allowed under Texas Open Meetings law for specific reasons, real estate and economic development being two of those.
Should council wish to take action however, it must return to open session first.
A drainage grant application deadline is expected to cause council to call a Jan. 5 session.
