Ten-Hut

El Campo Police Department K-9 officer Beamer gets ready for work with ECPD Cpl. Biskup. Private contracted dogs will soon be a sight on El Campo Middle and High School campuses as the campus reinvigorates their efforts to keep drugs off campuses, after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

Security was top on the list as El Campo trustees reviewed new Guardian policies and renewed old drug dog ones last session.

Trustees unanimously approved renewing their drug dog contract for El Campo schools.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.