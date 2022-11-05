Security was top on the list as El Campo trustees reviewed new Guardian policies and renewed old drug dog ones last session.
Trustees unanimously approved renewing their drug dog contract for El Campo schools.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
If you already subscribe to our eEdition edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
Security was top on the list as El Campo trustees reviewed new Guardian policies and renewed old drug dog ones last session.
Trustees unanimously approved renewing their drug dog contract for El Campo schools.
Drug dogs were a common enough sight on El Campo campuses before being interrupted due to COVID.
“In 2020 in the spring, the state closed schools down. In the 2020-21 school year, they limited people’s access to schools and didn’t want visitors on our campus. Now everything is relaxed and we’re able to get back to canine detection and drug testing,” El Campo Superintendent Bob Callaghan said.
The contract approved with Canine Contraband Detection off Victoria, provides for 10 full day visits of a handler and drug dog for $320 per visit, or $3,200 total.
Dogs can search common areas, empty classrooms, lockers, parking lots and campus areas without students as per the contract and district policy.
Trustees also, in a 6-1 vote with trustee Kathy Smith opposed, voted to move forward with a Guardian Program.
“This resolution amends board policy and allows us to take the next step. The next step is to send the planned procedures to the safety committee so they can review them and tailor them to what (we want) our program to look like. And then that plan would come back to the board to adopt or not adopt the plan from the committee,” Board President James Russell said.
Even with board approval, it is unlikely Guardians will be walking El Campos school campuses before the 2023-24 school year, Callaghan said.
The board went into closed session to discuss the district’s safety and security audit. No action was taken.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.