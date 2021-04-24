With eight stipulations attached, El Campo’s Planning & Zoning Commission finally gave its blessing Wednesday to a proposed West Loop apartment complex.
The unanimous 6-0 vote, with Commissioner Holly Respondek not present, sends the 26-acre planned development to city council for a public hearing May 10 and vote on May 24.
If council adds its well wishes to TriArc 5’s Creekside Apartment plan, CEO Joseph Bramante told the Leader-News previously that construction could start within six months.
“I’m happy to get it done. This is five years in the making,” Bramante told the Leader-News after the P&Z session. “It will be a great project for El Campo.”
A Class A apartment project, Creekside is designed as a series of three-story apartment blocks mixed among two-story town homes and a host of amenities in a gated community.
Phase 1 is currently planned with 222 units (192 apartments and 31 town homes) on West Loop land near the intersection with South Street. Phase 2 is envisioned as 163 units (120 apartments with 43 town homes).
The company purchased the land earlier this year after noting the city’s current Comprehensive Plan listed it as ideal for multi-family use.
“We’re buying a piece of property that was master-planned for apartments,” TriArc partner Michael Thomas told P&Z officials Wednesday while attempting to quash board fears of subsidized housing.
P&Z Commissioner Brandon Zabodyn questioned the need for Class A apartments. “You’ve emphasized the luxury aspect. The city City Development Corp-oration of El Campo) have said what we need is entry-level housing. I’m torn. What is needed?”
TriArc, Thomas said, has developed more than 1,800 units throughout the Greater Houston area, all high quality. “I’ve got a long history,” he said. “That (subsidized units) is not going to happen ... We plan to maintain it as Class A market rate.”
Creekside is envisioned as a gated development with an oversized pool, fitness center, dog park, additional mini park and secondary pool, walking trail and more. Parking is designed at 1.78 sites per unit.
Next comes council city’s consideration of the plan and those eight P&Z stipulations – 1. the Army Corps of Engineers assures the city a wooded area on the property is not an official wetlands; 2. Phase 1 be started within two years or the planned development revert to previous zoning; 3. Phase 2 be started within five years or the planned development be shrunk to the Phase 1 boundaries; 4. the state give its approval for driveways and traffic flow before the city issues a permit; 5. a tree mitigation study be completed; 6. any plan to start Phase 2 begin with a new traffic study; 7. any units immediately adjacent to the Tres Palacios Creek not exceed two stories; and 8. developers ensure there is adequate parking on site.
Following the session, TriArc’s Bramante said the company’s team would have to see how or if proposed units on its site plan could be rearranged to meet all P&Z stipulations.
The last time TriArc went before P&Z the public hearing degenerated into shouts and name-calling, but Wednesday just one person stepped up to ask a question during that portion of the meeting, inquiring whether three story units could be moved away from the creek.
Developer William Key, a previously vocal opponent, was in the audience but made no comments. Developer Steve Cooper, who had been staunchly against the project, did not attend the session.
P&Z had unanimously rejected an earlier TriArc plan at a Dec. 2, 2020 meeting. The decision prompted the developer to appeal to city council which voted Dec. 21, 2020 to send the issue back to P&Z for additional review.
That meeting was set for Jan. 11, but TriArc opted to withdraw its first proposal, ending the discussion.
The company went before council Jan. 25 requesting a chance to file a new proposal without waiting the normally required six months and received council approval.
During the interim, P&Z chairman Jeff Fuechec left the board. Nathan Drapela was appointed to the board and Commissioner John VonDerAu was named the new chairman.
During Wednesday’s session, new P&Z Commissioner Drapela said he had reviewed the minutes of the previous session where a denial was issued. “There’s nothing (in the minutes) stating why it was denied. So why?” he asked.
Chairman VonDerAu immediately directed commissioners to focus on the current discussion saying, “That’s old business.”
The previous P&Z discussions had included debate on TriArc’s ability to finance the project and the need for hundreds of apartment units, neither subject being with P&Z’s power to decide.
