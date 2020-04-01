Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
March Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Jakob Tyler Gentry, 18, of 1411 E. Boling in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 21, 2019. He allegedly had more than a gram of Ecstasy.
• Myrna Brigham Grays, 66, of 1215 John in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence on Jan. 4. She allegedly had less than a gram of cocaine and attempted to conceal it from law enforcers.
Grays has prior felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance on July 18, 2008, credit card abuse on Oct. 17, 2013, and tampering with evidence on Nov. 25, 2018.
• Frederick Earl Green, 50, of 4408 Hiram Brandon, No. 10, in Bay City for driving while intoxicated third or more offense.
Green has two prior misdemeanor DWI offenses in Matagorda County. He also has a prior felony DWI from April 6, 2009 in Matagorda County.
• Ryan Andrew Hoffman, 32, 813 N. Spanish Camp in Wharton for two counts of family violence, one with a previous convictions, on Feb. 10. He allegedly choked a woman and struck her on the face.
Hoffman has a history of family violence.
• Marcelino Lara, 50, of 1400 Ave. L in Rosenberg for three counts of burglary of building between Oct. 9 and 14.
Lara has prior felony convictions for robbery on Jan. 10, 2005, and March 22, 2001 for home burglary, both in Fort Bend County.
• Andrew Lynn Lee, 36, of 1401 Kingston, Apt. B, in Wharton for two counts of drug possession on Dec. 15, 2019. He allegedly had less than a gram each of methamphetamine and cocaine.
• Clyde Lopez, 25, of 1911 Willow Bend in Wharton for two counts of family violence, one with a previous conviction, on Oct. 26, 2019. He allegedly choked a woman and scratched her face.
Lopez has a history of family violence.
• Donald Ray Macfarland, 44, of 4716 CR 260 in Lissie for theft of a firearm on Jan. 29.
• Mario Alberto Martinez, 28, of 4827 FM 1096 in Boling for aggravated assault against a public servant and evading arrest with a vehicle on Dec. 30, 2019. He allegedly drove his vehicle at a Wharton police officer while trying to flee an arrest.
• Omar Martinez, 20, of 4827 FM 1096 in Boling for aggravated assault against a public servant and evading arrest with a vehicle on Dec. 30, 2019. He allegedly drove his vehicle at a Wharton police officer while trying to flee an arrest.
• Dathan Giles McMilleon, 31, of 1106 CR 188 in Wharton for family violence on Jan. 15. He allegedly choked a woman.
• Augustine Mendoza Jr., 28, of 9062 FM 441 in Louise for failure to register as a sex offender on Jan. 23 after being convicted of sexual assault of a child.
Mendoza has a prior felony conviction for home burglary on Sept. 27, 2016 in Wharton County.
• Lazaro Francisco Miranda, 27, of 9967 CR 405 in El Campo for burglary of a habitation on Dec. 26, 2019, and repeated violation of a protective order between Aug. 14, 2019 and March 10, 2020.
Miranda was given a judge’s order to avoid and not threaten his victim on Aug. 14, 2019.
• Victor Mireles, 30, of 7904 Craftwood in Austin for tampering with evidence and possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 19.
He allegedly had less than a gram of cocaine which he attempted to hide.
• Joshua O’Brian Morris, 29, of 5718 Grapevine in Houston for possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 25. He allegedly had more than a gram of Ecstasy.
• Mary Olivo, 46, of 1404 Mary Ann Lane in Conroe for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and engaging in organized criminal activity on Dec. 28, 2019. She allegedly had more than 200 grams of cocaine and more than 4 ounces in marijuana when he was caught working with others to conceal the drugs within a vehicle.
• Ryan Felix Padilla, 19, of 2612 Benchmark in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance, drug possession with the intent to sell and possession of marijuana on Dec. 12, 2019. He allegedly had less than a gram of cocaine and Ecstasy and more than 4 ounces of marijuana.
• Brandeion Defabian Bryant Pruitt, 23, of 21706 N. Washington in Houston for possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 27, 2019. He allegedly had more than 4 grams of Ecstasy.
Pruitt has a prior felony conviction for aggravated robbery on July 17, 2014 in Harris County.
