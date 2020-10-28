A global pandemic hasn’t stopped Wharton County voters from safely casting their ballots in the 2020 election, and local new voters were no less determined to perform their civic duties.
El Campoans Julia and Megan Foegelle are twins who turned 18 Thursday. They celebrated the following day at the local polling location by voting for the first time.
Julia was excited to cast her first ballot, she told the Leader-News Thursday. She and her sister decided to vote early instead of on Election Day due to their busy school schedules.
“I think it’s important to vote,” she said. “It’s (a way) to support the community and it’s a citizen’s right.”
Megan knew what the voting process would be like from discussions with her mom. Before casting her ballot, Megan researched candidates using online sources.
“I like to use social media,” she said. “I flip through it and read about both sides (of the argument.) I’m not ever concentrated on one side. I like to hear both sides.”
Wharton County has 25,573 registered voters, with up to 20,000 expected to cast ballots in the November election. About 12,000 people have voted in-person and by mail in Wharton County so far, as of press time.
Charlie Huerta of Louise plans to cast his ballot during the early voting period. Although he has been looking forward to voting, he was initially unsure how to best learn about the candidates.
“My friend recommended doing my own research on the (candidates’) official websites with their stances on it and looking through issues that are important to me,” Huerta said.
Texas has the leading early voting turnout compared to other states in the U.S. so far, according to Business Insider, with about 4.7 million casting votes so far. About 17 million voters are registered in Texas, with 1.8 million registered voters gained after the 2016 election, according to CBS News.
Austin Viktorin of El Campo felt the COVID-19 pandemic added extra stress to the voting process, but was still looking forward to voting. He will be voting on Nov. 3, Election Day.
“I would say if I had voted a couple of times (before) then I would go whenever I get to it,” Viktorin said. “There’s something significant about (voting) for the first time on Election Day.”
All of the young voters who spoke to the Leader-News said they felt voting was important, including El Campoan Riley Respondek.
Respondek plans to vote during the early voting period, which ends Oct. 30. She feels a mixture of stress and excitement about the voting process.
“It’s one of the principles the country was built on, and it’s just as important today,” Respondek said. “Voting gives people a say in who leads, and in who they want to represent them at higher levels, which I think is really important.”
Early voting will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 29 and 30 at the Annex, the El Campo Library, Mayors room, 200 W. Church and the East Bernard Library, 746 Clubside, East Bernard.
For more information on Wharton County Elections, visit www.co.wharton.tx.us/page/wharton.Elections.
