Threat includes handgun
on South Wharton
El Campo police want to know whose responsible for a disturbance in the 300 block of South Wharton Sunday that included the threat of violence.
Exactly how a handgun came to be involved in the argument around 9 p.m. Sunday, April 25 wasn’t released as of press time, but, authorities say, no shots were fired.
Anyone who may have seen anything should call Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477 or use the P3 app to share anonymous information with authorities. Information which leads to a felony arrest qualifies for a cash reward.
City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Julian Alberto Cruz, 39, of 605 Ave. E was arrested at 7:58 p.m. Friday, April 23 for possession of more than 4 ounces of marijuana following a traffic stop in the 200 block of Merchant. Officers seized jars with marijuana inside along with plastic tubes filled with marijuana, assorted bags, “blue sticky buns” and more than $2,000 cash. Processed, Cruz was sent to the Wharton County Jail the next day. Once there, he posted a $5,000 bond and was released the same day.
Stephanie Liana Escamilla, 23, of 810 Empire was arrested at 7:58 p.m. Friday, April 23 for possession of more than 4 ounces of marijuana when she was found in the vehicle with Cruz. Processed, she too was sent to county jail the next day. Once there, she posted a $5,000 bond and was released the same day.
City Incidents
Property
Burglars targeted a vehicle parked in the 1500 block of Bravo between April 17 and 18, stealing a lap top valued at less than $200.
Police are investigating identity theft reported in the 2600 block of Meadow Lane between April 19 and 22.
A small generator was stolen from Sutherlands Lumber Southwest, 1504 N. Mechanic, around 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 21. Loss was valued at less than $200.
Burglars stole gaming equipment from a home in the 400 block of Oscar between 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 23 and 10 a.m. Thursday, April 24. Loss nears $700.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Fabian Cardoza Jr., 27, of 913 E. Calhoun was arrested at 5:38 p.m. Wednesday, April 23 by sheriff’s deputies for possession of more than 4 grams of a controlled substance and family violence causing injury. Processed, he posted $17,500 in bonds and was released the next day.
Mario Everett Garcia, 38, of 911 Divide was arrested by Wharton police at 4:32 p.m. Wednesday, April 23 on warrants for possession of more than a gram of a controlled substance and family violence causing injury.
Eduardo Rios Jr., 20, of 1421 Erwin, Apt. 46, in Houston was arrested by state troopers at 12:40 p.m. Thursday, April 24 for possession of marijuana along with Harris County warrants for possession of a controlled substance, harboring a runaway child and driving while intoxicated and a Jackson County warrant for possession of marijuana.
Roger Harold Webb, 60, of P.O. Box 222 in Top Rock, Ariz., was arrested by WCSO at 7:54 p.m. Thursday, April 24 for driving while intoxicated. Processed, he posted a $500 bond and was released the next day.
Floyd Michael Darling, 40, of 2510 Hwy. 159, No. 7, in La Grange, was arrested by deputies at 3:22 p.m. Friday, April 25 for three counts of possession of a controlled substance and a single count of public intoxicated.
Paul Waymon Ervin II, 37, of 203 S. Lake in Holiday Lake was arrested by state troopers at 4:05 p.m. Sunday, April 25 on warrants for evading arrest and driving while intoxicated.
Lee Andrew Kimble Jr., 38, of 801 East-A in Eagle Lake was arrested by WCSO at 2:10 a.m. Sunday, April 25 for possession of a controlled substance and two counts of cruelty to non-livestock animals – failure to provide.
Property
Foster Anthony Alfred Jr., 25, of 507 N. Washington was booked at 11:42 a.m. Sunday, April 25 for criminal trespass.
Violence, weapons
Justin Terarod Haller, 26, of 1209 Quail Hollow was booked at 6:25 a.m. Tuesday, April 22 on a warrant for family violence causing injury. Processed, he posted a $5,000 bond and was released the same day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.