Isaacson Municipal Utility District directors continued the scramble to find a new trash collector in a called session Tuesday afternoon.
Mirroring the City of El Campo, the IMUD currently uses Waste Connections to pick up trash, but that contract ends Sept. 30.
With the city’s decision to go to another company, the IMUD now has just over 60 days to get a new contract.
Waste Connections won’t be an option, according to District President Colette Popp. “They told me they were pulling out of El Campo,” she said.
District directors debated their next step Tuesday. “We’re just going over the stuff we want,” Popp said, but adding she was confident an agreement would be in place before the Waste Connections’ contract ended.
