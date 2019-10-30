City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Robert Douglas Greely Jr., 29, of 6052 Hwy. 71 South was arrested at 11:48 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25 for possession of a controlled substance after being stopped in the 1400 block of Pinchot. Police seized more than $900 in cash during the stop as well as crack cocaine. Processed, Greely was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next day. Once there, he posted a $7,500 bond and was released the same day.
Jaquan Trevon Bell, 17, of 807 Glen in Brenham was arrested at 1:06 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 for no driver’s license and possession of marijuana after being stopped in the 100 block of East Jackson. Processed, he was transferred to county jail later that morning. Once there, he posted a $1,500 bond and was released the same day.
Terel Gilmore, 17, of 823 Spanish Camp Rd. in Wharton was arrested at 1:06 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 in the same incident as Bell. Gilmore faces a marijuana possession charged. Processed, he too was sent to county jail. Once there, he posted a $1,000 bond and was released the same day.
Property
Dustin Lee Konvicka, 39, of 272 Greendale in Wharton was arrested at 6:22 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 on a warrant for reckless damage. He was processed locally.
Deidra Jeull Leroy, 23, of 2216 Corner in Austin was arrested at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24 on a warrant for criminal mischief under $11. She was processed locally.
Dakota Beth Perez, 23, of 709 S. Washington was arrested at 10:31 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 for burglary of a habitation after police were called to the 700 block of August. She stands accused of stealing two televisions and $500 worth of bath products along with other items. Processed, Perez was transferred to county jail the next day.
Violence, weapons
Lawrence Montalvo, 59, of 912 CR 479 was arrested at 4:10 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24 on a warrant for violation of a bond or protective order. Processed, he was transferred to county jail the next day. Once there, he posted a $1,500 bond and was released the same day.
Chrispin Morales-Hernandez, 30, of 706 Cotton was arrested at 5:10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 for two counts of family violence causing injury and single counts of resisting arrest, public intoxication and disorderly conduct (language) after police were dispatched to a disturbance at his home. Processed, Morales was transferred to county jail later that day.
Other
Genaro Ramirez Jr., 33, of 509 Oscar was arrested at 7:59 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25 on warrants for discharging fireworks in the city limits and failure to appear. Processed, he was held for 48 hours and then released.
City Incidents
Property
Police are investigating the theft of four cellphones via identity theft in the 300 block of North Mechanic on Sept. 18. Loss is estimated at more than $1,000. The report was filed Saturday, Oct. 26.
The staff of Quick N Easy No. 1, 703 E. Second, discovered a forged check had been passed between Oct. 19 and 25. Loss exceeds $500.
Burglars struck a home in the 1400 block of Michael between Oct. 20 and 26 stealing a safe and 10 guns of unknown makes and models. Loss exceeds $3,000.
A Sony Play Station was stolen from a home in the 700 block of Market between 5:40 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23. Loss exceeds $200.
A counterfeit $100 bill was discovered at L Stop Foodmart, 411 N. Wharton, around 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24.
Forgeries resulted in the loss of almost $100,000 in equipment at Scherer Kubota, 23280 U.S. 59, around 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25.
A $300 cellphone was reported stolen in Willie Bell Park, 800 W. Second, around 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27.
A shoplifter stole more than $200 in merchandise from Walmart, 3413 West Loop, around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27.
Violence, weapons
Police are investigating a report of family violence at Reyna Manufactured Home Park, 26532 U.S. 59, around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24.
A threat made in the 900 block of Alice around noon Saturday, Oct. 26 is under investigation.
A suspicious vehicle was reported roaming in the 22000 block of U.S. 59 around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. The vehicle was described as a white Dodge.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Wayne Burford Hatton, 52, of 1426 Prosperity was booked at 9:40 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24 on warrants for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and single counts of tampering with evidence and having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
Ann Marie Manzano, 41, of 310 Lincoln was booked at 1:31 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24 on warrants for two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
James Wayne Bennington, 45, of 820 Urbanec in East Bernard was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 2:20 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25 for possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence as well as a warrant for drug possession.
Yonari Garcia, 27, of 104 Lakeview Lane was arrested by WCSO at 10:11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25 for possession of a controlled substance and possession or marijuana. Processed, he posted $3,500 in bonds and was released the next day.
Emilio Loredo Jr., 21, of 1489 Flora was arrested by deputies at 9:20 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25 on a bench warrant and a local warrant for family violence.
Nestor Lucas Zelaya-Garcia, 19, of 11714 Buls Road in East Bernard was arrested by WCSO at 9:01 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 for possession of marijuana in a drug free zone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.