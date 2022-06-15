Family and friends estimate an El Campo motorcyclist killed Saturday was traveling at more than 100 mph when his bike collided with a turning vehicle outside Needville.
Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Department investigators say 37-year-old Troy Schoeneberg died instantly. He was pronounced dead on the 18100 Rycade School Road scene near Needville around 10:15 p.m. Saturday, June 11. His body was transported to the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. Investigators said they believed speed and visibility were the likely factors in the collision. There were “no signs of alcohol intoxication,” FBCSO spokesperson J. Preston said Monday.
The son of El Campo Cycle Center owner James Schoeneberg and ex-wfe Donna Schoeneberg, Troy started driving a four-wheeler at 18 months old and got his first motorcycle at the age of four.
He would ride them for the rest of his life, pausing only during a three-year period when a medical problem prevented him from tossing a leg over the seat and hitting the road.
“He told four people within a month of when he died that he wanted to die by bike,” his father James said Tuesday.
Troy, a 2003 El Campo High School graduate, worked at the family business with James and current wife Pam as the service manager and lived in a trailer behind the store, pulling double duty as the security guard.
“He was in the Marines for three to four years ... he did two tours in Iraq. He was a squad leader,” Schoeneberg said, adding it made his son uniquely qualified to look after the company store and grounds.
Service in the Marine Corps came directly after graduation. Schoeneberg then enrolled Texas A&M - Corpus Christi, earning a degree in radiology. For years, Schoeneberg divided his time between the Sugar Land office of Dr.
Scott Orth working as an X-ray tech and El Campo Cycle Center. When COVID-19 hit, he came to work exclusively for the Cycle Center.
“He had a full life. He lived it fast ... he wasn’t afraid of anything,” James said. “He was very humble. He didn’t want a funeral. He wanted to be cremated and spread over national waters ... He didn’t want anybody crying.”
The love of motorcycles and lack of fear meant going fast was only natural for his son.
“He very seldom drove under 100 mph. Friends were with him (when the collision took place). He was going over 100 when he hit it. He didn’t have a chance to stop,” Schoeneberg said.
FBCSO reports an unidentified passenger vehicle was traveling southbound on Rycade School Road with Schoeneberg’s motorcycle behind it.
“The passenger vehicle came to a stop to make a three-point turn to travel north due to the passenger being lost,” Preston said. “The motorcycle failed to control speed striking the passenger vehicle, at which time the rider of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased on arrival.”
Friends with Schoeneberg said the vehicle’s lights weren’t visible shortly before the crash.
Fort Bend County is continuing its investigation.
A memorial service for Schoeneberg is tentatively planned for next week. No details were available as of press time.
Schoeneberg is survived by his daughter 18-year-old Alex You, a 2022 El Campo High School graduate, along with his parents and numerous other family members.
