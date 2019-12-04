‘Twas the night before Friday, and all through the town not a creature was stirring, except for everyone in El Campo, because they were all enjoying the 33rd annual Christmas parade.
Thursday, 56 colorful and light-filled floats will glide around town for the parade, organized by El Campo Chamber of Commerce. This year’s theme is ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.
“My favorite part is always watching...how excited the kids get,” Chamber President Rebecca Munos said. “Watching them experience the magic of Christmas.”
A collection of participants including local business owners, school organizations, church members and county political candidates will march down the parade route.
Attendees can expect good parade-viewing weather, as the chance of rain is predicted to be low. The high for the day will be 75 degrees and the low will be 59.
“I think the weather is going to be fine,” Munos said.
Announcements, if needed, will be made on the Chamber and the Leader-News social media sites.
The parade begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5 heading south on Washington Street to Monseratte, passing the depot at Evans Park, turning north on Mechanic Street and then moving up to near Webb Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.